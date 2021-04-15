Letters: Gun training needed for people to carry in public

I am a conservative gun owner with a concealed weapon permit.

I am also a strong supporter of the Second Amendment.

With that said, I think it is irresponsible to pass a law that would allow people to carry a lethal weapon in public without being fully trained in what they can and cannot legally do with it.

If people want to carry a weapon in public, concealed or open carry, they should be required to take a class to demonstrate basic proficiency with the weapon.

They also should be required to take at least an 8-hour course to make sure they understand all the laws associated with the use of firearms and especially use of lethal force.

I suggest all state House and Senate members be required to take a concealed weapon permit class.

This would awaken them to the realities, risks and responsibilities of gun ownership and safety.

E. MAC MCBRIDE

Beresford Creek Street

Daniel Island

Provide another route

I have an idea that could be a bold and smart solution to Charleston area traffic problems.

Create an outer loop that runs from S.C. Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant through North Charleston, Goose Creek, Summerville and back into West Ashley, connecting to the Glenn McConnell Parkway.

I have no idea if it is feasible, but it seems like this would solve much of the traffic problems.

People from Moncks Corner, Goose Creek and Summerville could get to Mount Pleasant and West Ashley without ever getting on Interstate 26.

If possible, this seems like the logical solution, considering that so much of the growth is happening farther up I-26.

Why not give commuters another route instead of jamming everyone onto the same roads?

GLENN S. COHEN

Lowcountry Boulevard

Mount Pleasant

Support tech companies

After the challenging year that our country has experienced, the role that technology plays in our lives has become even more apparent.

Tech companies have proven to be beacons of innovation and job creation, and they supply businesses with useful tools and resources to help them grow.

These companies should not be burdened by extreme regulations or be under government control.

Some of our South Carolina congressmen have recently shown support for government control and regulations of tech companies for the sake of politics. These positions are taken by some in order to score political points against large tech companies.

The proposed regulation, however, would disproportionately affect the already vulnerable small business community, people who use tech tools and platforms to reach customers and supporters every day.

With little protection remaining for Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act and federal overreach into the social media sphere, we would see tech companies become even more restrictive about what they allow on their sites, which is a loss for everyone involved.

Additionally, regulating this industry is counterproductive and hurts startups and existing businesses trying to operate online.

I hope that members of Congress and other elected officials will commit to values that promote free and open internet spaces, as well as free and open markets by supporting tech companies.

CHUCK WILSON

East Liberty Street

Sumter

Can't forget quote

I don’t remember many quotes from politicians, but this one stuck with me.

In 2016, then-South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said about Donald Trump, he’s “everything we teach our kids not to do in kindergarten.”

Just can’t forget that one.

CAROLINE BAILEY

William Street

Mount Pleasant

VA vaccine done well

The Department of Veterans Affairs is doing some things very well. When it was announced recently that both veterans and spouses were eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations, my wife, Jenny, asked if I would check on our eligibility. We wanted to be vaccinated as soon, and as close to home, as possible.

I had never applied for VA medical benefits. The online application took 15 minutes and it was approved in 72 hours. We made appointments on day four and received our vaccinations at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center on day five.

The preparation and efficiency at the center were wonderful. We showed up three hours early for any possible walk-in spots, were immediately seated and walked out in less than an hour.

There were three groups of about 30 people, sorted by which vaccine they would receive and seated in three separate areas. These groups were screened, briefed and vaccinated 30 at a time. What a smooth process.

Well done, VA. And, we thank the Girl Scouts for donating the cookies available on our way out.

FRANK M. CONWAY IV

Retired Navy Reserve Commander

Smythe Street

Daniel Island