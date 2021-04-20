Letters: Good riddance to coal as South Carolina commits to renewable energy sources

It has been 10 years since the former SCE&G requested a special exception to Colleton County’s newly completed comprehensive plan to allow a coal ash waste site on 1,700 acres near Sidney and Round O roads.

The hearings had to be moved from County Council chambers to the local courthouse to handle the large crowds expected.

Even with that, the hearings had to be extended an extra month so the county could hear from everyone who wanted to speak.

After much debate, the appeals board denied the special exception SCE&G sought for a coal ash landfill.

Neither the appeals board decision nor residents’ opposition had anything to do with the Canadys Station later being closed.

We had many allies in our fight to prevent the coal ash sites, but the Coastal Conservation League’s Dana Beach and Nancy Cave as well as Frank Holleman of the Southern Environmental Law Center were extremely helpful.

Colleton County came close to making a tragic mistake.

This year, Dominion, Duke Energy and Santee Cooper have all made commitments to changing South Carolina’s energy landscape, reducing carbon emission and expanding the use of renewable energy sources.

Duke already has shut down all of its coal plants in the state, and the other providers are making similar plans.

It will still be years before all of these much-needed changes can be made, but we finally seem to be moving aggressively in the right direction.

WILLIAM HIOTT

Capri Drive

Charleston

Equal opportunity idea

College sports social engineering is in full swing.

The NCAA is ready to approve semipro status for players to be paid for promotional ads and appearances.

Is a salary next?

The transfer portal is now very active, and no athlete has to sit out a year.

The trading of players by colleges could be coming soon. Plus, issues of transgender players could affect the rosters of women’s sports.

It’s interesting that there is no racial or ethnic group requirement, since a majority of football and basketball players are African American.

What is the solution?

I recommend that all college sports organizations be made club teams instead of the million-dollar business entities that they are now.

All teams should be unisex. No more women’s or men’s teams. Everyone has an equal chance.

Along with this, the racial makeup of teams should be in accordance with that of the student enrollment. If the school is 70% white, then all teams should be the same. If it is 55% female, then all teams should be the same. This would eliminate any animosity by various faculty and student groups yelling “discrimination.”

It would be true equality of opportunity without prejudice.

Universities could return to the campus purpose for which they were formed: education.

There would be no more multimillion-dollar salaries for coaches who earn more than teachers and no more outrageously large stadiums and arenas.

Plus, students would truly learn the meaning of equal opportunity.

PATRICK MURPHY

She Crab Court

Summerville

Court history lesson

After reading Eddie Zipperer’s April 15 commentary, one could incorrectly assume that the U.S. Supreme Court has never had more than nine justices.

President Abraham Lincoln, who sharply disagreed with the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dred Scott v. Sandford in 1857, that black people were not and could not become U.S. citizens, sought to reshape the court alongside his fellow Republicans in Congress.

In 1863, Congress added a 10th Supreme Court justice. In 1866, after Lincoln was assassinated, Vice President Andrew Johnson, a Southern Democrat, became president.

At the time, Southern states were attempting to restrict the freedoms of newly freed slaves.

To curtail Johnson’s ability to appoint justices, Congress passed the Judicial Circuits Act, which provided that the next three justices to retire would not be replaced, eventually reducing the Supreme Court justices to seven.

The Judiciary Act of 1869 increased the number of justices to nine when Ulysses S. Grant was president.

PHYLLIS WILLS

Cooper River Drive

Mount Pleasant

Affordable housing cost

Affordable housing is a primary topic among our local political bodies. No one seems to have a solution or an easy path to generate affordable housing.

But fear not, President Joe Biden’s proposed “infrastructure” bill will give all the monies needed to provide affordable housing throughout our country. At taxpayer expense.

I have spent 16 years in the mortgage business and affordable housing business. One answer is subsidizing. Generosity is another solution.

Also, affordable housing will not work by including it in standard neighborhoods.

ROBERT UTSEY

Oatly Circle

Charleston