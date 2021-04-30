Letters: Get COVID-19 vaccination to protect those who can't

I read with dismay that the number of people rolling up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccination is dropping rapidly, with fewer than a third of South Carolinians receiving the shot.

I’m likely preaching to the choir, because I suspect that people who read The Post and Courier are intelligent enough to accept a free key to life and liberty, and are compassionate enough to want to protect others.

I have a dear friend who suffers from a medical condition that weakens her immune system while impairing her lungs.

This friend is a sitting duck for COVID-19, and so has been on a strenuous lockdown since the pandemic’s beginning.

Along came the vaccines and the promise of protection and freedom from lockdown. She received hers as soon as she could. Because of her weak immune system, however, the vaccine did not cause her body to produce antibodies to the coronavirus.

As a result of this double-whammy, she now has to rely on herd immunity to vanquish the pandemic so she can resume somewhat normal life.

Experts estimate that 75% to 85% of the population must be vaccinated to gain herd immunity.

If you haven’t yet received your vaccine(s), please do so as soon as you can.

My friend’s life, both figuratively and literally, depends on you.

PETER STEELE

Battalion Drive

Charleston

Financial puzzle

As a student of the investment scene for more than 50 years, I am puzzled by the recent strength of the stock market.

Of course, we must understand that the recent government stimulus payment had a relatively short impact on the earning power of many companies.

In the longer term, we are faced with gigantic problems that will create very severe challenges for future generations.

Two of the most obvious challenges are climate change, with rising sea levels, and the need to repay our national debt and mounting problems with the government’s entitlement programs.

These ideas are not receiving the degree of attention they deserve.

JOHN WINTHROP

North Adgers Wharf

Charleston

Bailey goes too far

In reference to Steve Bailey’s Sunday commentary, “For sale: Former mudflat with a view. Only the super rich need apply,” John Darby is not a politician or public figure.

Yet he, his company and his family are being vilified. For what? Doing exactly what this local business is set up to do on land owned by the company?

I have no issue with complaints about growth, traffic and other concerns.

I do have an issue with smearing local businesses, their employees, private citizens and their families.

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Mr. Bailey wants to fault politicians who approved the zoning laws? Fine. They signed up for it when they ran for office.

As to the substance of the column, when Mr. Bailey formed his contention that the only folks who like the Jasper are Darby and the Beach Company, did he think to interview any residents or office tenants at the Jasper?

My guess is that he would find not only do they enjoy their new homes and offices, they are nowhere close to “super rich.” In fact, I am confident that Mr. Bailey would find their homes are much more affordable than the surrounding neighborhood, notwithstanding the penthouse unit used as the one example out of 200 much more affordable ones.

I am a big fan of The Post and Courier, but as a local real estate business owner myself, I believe the paper needs to do better. Complaints about growth, density and apartment development are fair game. Extending those complaints to private citizens, their family, local businesses and employees? Not so much.

RYAN KNAPP

Marshall Boulevard

Sullivan’s Island

Bailey column spot on

Steve Bailey’s “Mudflat” anti-Beach Company commentary was spot on, but I think it left out an important description of the Charleston entrepreneur who wraps around the word “vision.”

What person wouldn’t love to buy a ragged Bishop England practice field that would later be worth millions?

Everything the Beach Company did was always pushing the envelope, from sand dunes to mud flats.

I wish I had some of that foresight.

LENNY BRANCH

Jasper Boulevard

Sullivan’s Island

Help food industry

An April 22 Food section article by Hanna Raskin was very disturbing.

Ms. Raskin detailed “7 possible reasons for unprecedented rudeness of guests in local restaurants.”

We have all been through a great deal over the past year, but that is no excuse for people to be so rude.

For a group of men to “grope” a waitress is more than rude: It is harassment and should have been reported to the police and the men should have been sent packing. Unfortunately, that is not what happened, according to the article.

The food industry has been hit especially hard with the pandemic, and restaurants need the money to survive. Are they so worried about keeping their business going that they don’t show the door to rude guests?

Is this going to be the way waitstaff are treated as restaurants reopen?

What is happening now in this industry is very sad, and I believe Charleston will not continue to be a No. 1 tourist attraction.

JOYCE PINCKNEY

High Hammock Road

Seabrook Island