Letters: George Will misleads on Amtrak's appeal

Syndicated columnist George Will’s July 2 commentary denigrating Amtrak is misleading.

Will stated that rail passenger trips average only 20 miles per person; such amount obscures the wide discrepancy between short-rail commuter hauls and long-distance riders.

He states that Amtrak deludes the public by ignoring the financial impact of non-cash depreciation and state subsidies. But those knowledgeable in accounting are unlikely to be fooled.

Will concedes locomotive carbon dioxide emission has traditionally been less than airliners, but he does not support his claim that the latter will improve after the pandemic.

Similarly, he offers nothing underlying his speculation that railroads will lose future freight business to trucks as a result of passenger train congestion.

And Will claims, again without substantiation, that Amtrak’s idea to reinstate passenger service in Wyoming is motivated merely by a desire to win that state’s political votes.

He fails to mention the basis for some travelers’ preferences of rail over air. Viewing scenery is one.

For business people, who generally ride in sleeping cars, daybreak arrivals permit attendance at morning meetings. In most cities, airports are inconveniently located farther out than train stations.

Moreover, rail passengers can show up just prior to departure, unlike flyers who must arrive early to empty their pockets, remove shoes and undergo intrusive searches.

GORDON GILL

Swan Avenue

Charleston

Voting bill needed

The June 23 Senate Republican filibuster of the voting rights bill likely led to many a Founding Father rolling over in his grave.

This action was disgraceful, anti-democracy and harmful to all South Carolinians.

U.S. Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham should be ashamed, and voted out of office, for opposing this critical legislation.

The bill would ensure that each American can actually vote, that the voting systems across the country are modernized and the integrity of the vote is restored and credible.

At a time when Republican legislatures across the country are passing laws that could undermine the right of Americans to vote, it is more important than ever that we see leadership at the federal level.

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

It is time for Sens. Scott and Graham to stand up for democracy and for all American people.

Special interests, campaign donations, political aspirations and personal benefits are all secondary in importance.

Let’s hope that the Republican Party has not put an arrow through the heart of American democracy, and let’s get back to being proud Americans working to preserve our important and foundering democracy.

ALEX MORGAN

Darlington Avenue

Charleston

Graham deserves credit

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham recently took a bold step for immigrants, and he deserves to be recognized for it.

Graham helped to introduce the Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors Act (S. 264), which would provide a pathway to citizenship for more than 3 million people, protecting them from deportation and building a stronger, kinder America for generations to come.

There are millions of undocumented immigrants, many of whom were brought here as children, who could still be deported, even though they’ve built lives in our country, raised families and supported our nation.

More than 250,000 children who are U.S. citizens have at least one parent who is a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipient.

These are families who have long-standing ties to their communities and are integral to our country.

Without a pathway to citizenship for the parents, these families could be broken apart, causing terrible disruption for their children.

Furthermore, nearly 3 in 4 undocumented immigrants in the workforce served as essential workers in the face of the pandemic, placing themselves and their families at risk while they helped keep the country safe and running.

Please join me in thanking Sen. Graham for making a difference.

HEATHER BLACKWELL

Finnegan Lane

West Columbia