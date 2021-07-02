Letters: Generator can save food during power outages

The Sunday Post and Courier article about safely storing food during power outages contained considerable useful information, but I believe some important advice was omitted.

Those of us who live in the Lowcountry know we are in a hurricane zone.

My wife and I have lived in our new home on Johns Island for barely more than two years, but we have already experienced several power outages.

The worst one was a result of Hurricane Dorian. The outage lasted five days. Without standby power, we would have lost all of our valuable frozen and refrigerated food.

When we lived on an Alabama farm many years ago, a severe ice storm took out our power for nearly a week, but our small, portable generator enabled us to preserve a recently purchased side of frozen beef and other food that was far more valuable than the cost of our generator.

While living in our home in central New Jersey, we experienced multiple storm-related power outages.

After New Jersey was devastated by Hurricane Sandy, our longest outage lasted nearly two weeks. Without standby power, we would have had a flooded basement, no running water from our well and the loss of all of our frozen and refrigerated food.

After those experiences, I made sure that when we had our new home built on Johns Island, it would have a generator hookup. However, heavy-duty No. 12 extension cords from a generator running outside connected to a household refrigerator and freezer can work well in a pinch.

The time to buy a generator is not after a hurricane warning or a power outage. I believe it’s smarter to follow the Boy Scout motto, “Be Prepared.”

A portable generator with enough power to keep a refrigerator and freezer going, supply some lighting and keep cellphones charged is available locally for less than $300.

What are your perishable food and peace of mind worth?

LEWIS A. EDGE JR.

Dry Street

Johns Island

Vaccine risk low

A June 23 letter to the editor stated that a few young men and some young women have suffered severe reactions presumably related to receiving the COVID-19 vaccination.

To put that into perspective, let’s consider relative risks.

An analysis by the CDC, which can be found at bit.ly/3dwfCI7, shows that for every 1 million second doses of mRNA vaccine administered to 17- to 30-year-old males, there will be 101 to 125 cases of myocarditis.

To date, most cases of post-vaccination myocarditis have been mild and no deaths have been reported.

Meanwhile, those 1 million second vaccine doses will have prevented 27,000 young men from getting infected by COVID-19, resulting in 1,466 hospitalizations avoided, 26 deaths prevented and 27,000 potential cases of “long COVID” avoided.

These numbers were compiled before the emergence of the delta variant, which is much more transmissible but against which the vaccine is very effective.

Australia, which has been enormously successful in controlling the pandemic, has just seen such a rapid spread of the delta variant that the government is now shutting down parts of Sydney. This pandemic is not over.

It seems clear that the risk of the vaccine is vastly lower than the risk of remaining unvaccinated.

Certainly, as the letter writer stated, the decision to vaccinate should be made by the individual in consultation with his or her medical provider.

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

I hope they choose wisely for themselves and for everyone they come in contact with.

PETER STEELE

Battalion Drive

Charleston

Street flooding idea

Would you go down a flooded street if you knew how deep the water was?

The city of Charleston needs water depth gauges posted.

To save costs, these gauges could be added to street signs, light posts or other existing vertical objects.

The 4- to 5-foot measuring post could be placed in areas that frequently have the greatest street flooding.

Water measured at more than 2 feet is a great danger. At this level, cars will flood out and stall.

People want to get from point A to point B, but it should not be at the expense of being stuck in the middle of a flooded street.

Even emergency vehicles need to know the depth of the water.

Let’s come up with a plan for this. There are several areas in the tri-county area that could use a water depth gauge.

MICHAEL RODGERS

Vinca Drive

Goose Creek

Farewell, Raskin

I hated to read Wednesday that food editor and critic Hanna Raskin is leaving The Post and Courier.

I did not always agree with her restaurant reviews. However, she certainly covered a lot of related areas in our local food scene and was informative about our greater food industry.

I will miss her.

ELTON CARRIER

King Street

Mount Pleasant