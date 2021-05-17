Letters: Flood insurance change won't stop coastal flooding

As a Charleston homeowner, I’m surprised and concerned that FEMA will no longer require my downtown home to carry flood insurance.

While this may sound like good news, I fear it may foster a false sense of security. Last year set a record for major flooding in Charleston, challenging any notion that my flood risk has decreased.

We can’t rule out another major storm like Hurricane Hugo. I can hardly imagine the devastation a 20-foot tidal surge would bring to my home, which is 13 feet above sea level.

Our National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration tells us that hurricanes’ rainfall, wind speeds and destructive potential are likely to keep increasing.

Worse still, sea levels will likely continue rising due to greenhouse gas-induced global warming, thus amplifying coastal flooding.

The question of Charleston’s hurricane risk isn’t if, but when.

If our neighbors follow FEMA’s suggestion and cancel their insurance, less money will be available to rebuild and revitalize our battered city after the next big one. I want Charleston to be ready for our next storm.

I will maintain my insurance and keep calling elected officials to urge climate action.

The federal legislation I see as our best hope to combat climate change is the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 2307). It would put a fee on carbon pollution, using market incentives to reach net zero by 2050, and return those fees to Americans as a monthly dividend.

This national cooperation is vital to defend our city and our children from the worst of climate change.

JOHN ALSTERDA

Coming Street

Charleston

Curb is no solution

Traffic in Goose Creek is already bad enough, but it seems that the city has decided to make it even worse.

State Department of Transportation officials have decided to put a raised curb in the middle of St. James Avenue, thereby limiting access to businesses on the opposite side of the street from which you are traveling.

I have to say that it certainly will not improve the road’s appearance and will likely create a hazard from people trying to make U-turns to get where they want to go.

NORM WICKE

Frances Street

Goose Creek

Free money won't work

How do you think this movie ends?

A large number of our workforce of 165 million gets paid more by the government not to work than the minimum wage pays to work.

That means that there is no productive outcome from this group.

Ironically, these checks actually increase our measure of national growth, GDP.

So the answer must be to pay more people not to work and the country’s GDP will grow.

While it may sound like a deal, this isn’t the script of a feel-good movie: It’s a terrible tragedy in the making.

JAMIE GOUGH

Camp Road

Charleston

Left-lane drivers

I was pleased to see the Legislature pass the bill to fine motorists who don’t change to slower lanes when safe to do so and that Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to sign it.

Those who have driven on Great Britain motorways are likely aware that such a driving law has been in effect for decades.

The guidance from the United Kingdom Highway Code clearly sets out the rules surrounding lane discipline (and remember, the Brits drive on the wrong side of the road):

You should always drive in the left-hand lane if the road ahead is clear.

You should return to the left-hand lane as soon as you have safely passed slower-moving vehicles.

The hard shoulder must only be used in emergencies, or when signage, the police or the Highways Agency indicates that the lane is in use.

I was driving on one of our interstates with friends from England when I used the right lane to pass a slow left-lane driver.

My passenger seemed surprised and asked if it was legal to pass in the right lane.

If the bill is strictly enforced and signs are displayed along our interstates, perhaps this could be added in future legislation.

BOB GLENN

Little Creek Road

Seabrook Island

Children at the border

A rancher discovered five little girls abandoned in the desert near the U.S.-Mexico border on May 9. The youngest was 11 months old; the oldest was 7.

This has to stop. These children are not Republicans or Democrats. They need their mother.

It is time for President Joe Biden to do the right thing and stop being afraid of the left wing of his party.

The next little girls or boys may not be so fortunate.

YVONNE J. WALKER

Twin Oaks

Isle of Palms