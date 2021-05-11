Letters: Firing squad is a barbaric method of execution

South Carolina’s pending legislation to add a firing squad as an option for death row inmates is surely a throwback to the 19th century, and to military executions.

I won’t debate the inhumanity of the death penalty, but surely a firing squad is as ignominious as imaginable.

It’s frightful to think of the trauma to members of a firing squad who may (or may not) have the live bullet.

Surely the relative absence of lethal injection chemicals speaks to a lack of willingness to be complicit in executions. Electrocution and lethal gas are used in other states.

South Carolina should not join Mississippi, Oklahoma and Utah offering this barbaric form of execution.

SHARON HOX

Hidden Lakes Drive

Mount Pleasant

It’s time to sacrifice

South Carolina ranks 41st in COVID-19 vaccinations administered to its population.

To those who refuse to be vaccinated, I say stop listening to current and former politicians, talking heads who put ratings before facts, pseudo-scientists who couldn’t describe the scientific method and even religious leaders who seem to forget the second greatest commandment of “love thy neighbor as thyself.”

We will never reach herd immunity at this rate.

So when we have a resurgence of COVID-19 or a variant, those who refused to get a vaccination will be among the first to complain again about mask wearing and other public health measures.

Make a little sacrifice and get vaccinated. In doing so, you will help others.

STEPHEN MALLEY

Seafarer Way

Charleston

Tackle national debt

I am not an economist, but I do know when something is wrong.

Our national debt has grown exponentially in recent years.

Our lawmakers, the caretakers of our spending, appear oblivious to the dangers of reckless spending.

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Some, including our past president, have even commented that they will not be there when the national debt might lead to a disaster in our economy.

Their policy is to kick the can down the road.

In our private lives, we understand what debt can do. High interest rates, difficulty in repaying and borrowing more rather than following an intelligent plan to reduce or eliminate debt lead to a lower quality of life and, for some, ruin.

Our lawmakers are adept at ignoring issues for years or even decades, such as immigration reform.

The national debt is spiraling out of control while lawmakers concentrate on party control and reelection instead of doing what we elected them to do.

What can we do as individuals? Call your representative and senators; bombard them with letters and emails. Spread the word on social media that we will not put up with their weakness and failure in solving problems.

They may not have the desire or fortitude to address these problems, but they are vitally concerned about getting reelected.

Come election time, if they haven’t done their jobs, vote them out of office by electing citizens committed to working for us and not being beholden to some absurd political cause.

The electorate is the all-powerful citizenry.

MALACHI FORRESTER

Haswell Street

Daniel Island

Kindness in all colors

When watching television or searching news stories on the internet, one would think there are only competing groups based on race or national origin. You could become desensitized to the reality that we are individuals, not groups.

I’m 6-foot-7 and as white as it gets. I was moving from Daniel Island one day and had an airplane to catch. I was turning in my cable TV gear at Home Telecom on Daniel Island when I discovered I’d forgotten a router that was in a panel in the wall. Since I didn’t have the tools to remove the panel, a black woman at Home Telecom had a tech follow me back to the house to remove the router.

The plane seat I was led to was not going to work for the trip to Atlanta. So I changed flights and the black flight attendant found me a seat where I would be comfortable.

During the airplane change in Atlanta, I had to negotiate the long escalator with two heavy carry-on bags. I was looking down the escalator and probably using a few curse words. A black woman saw my problem and offered to help this 70-year-old white guy down the escalator.

So, there’s individual kindness out there in all colors.

On this day, three kind black women didn’t see me as white but as someone who needed a helping hand.

And they offered it with a smile.

TOM NEELY

Smythe Street

Daniel Island