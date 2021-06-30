Letters: Fight virus by getting COVID-19 vaccine

The peaches are coming in. Early reports show an ample crop of sweet, juicy fruit that we will get to enjoy over the next few months.

On the Fourth of July, families and friends will gather around for barbecue, conversation, fireworks and fun.

To beat our legendary South Carolina summer heat, several folks will make a gigantic churn of homemade peach ice cream. Is there any better way to finish a holiday celebration?

As we get ready to celebrate our nation’s birth and the hard work and sacrifice by our early patriots, you also can join in our modern-day fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by getting fully vaccinated.

More than 600,000 people have died in our country, more than 8,600 of them in the Palmetto State. These people were our neighbors, colleagues, coworkers, friends and beloved family members.

During our work in the General Assembly this year, we have heard from so many who have lost so much to this wretched virus. House staffers have worked with us to mail out over 1,000 condolence messages to families who have lost loved ones during this preventable pandemic.

We know that vaccines against COVID-19 are safe. Researchers had already studied other coronaviruses and worked on vaccine technology for years before the COVID-19 outbreak.

These vaccines are highly effective and have been shown to stand up to the seemingly end¬less number of variants showing up all over the globe as well as in Charleston. They keep us from becoming so sick we wind up in an ICU unit at the hospital.

With all the time and investment that went into creating and distributing these weapons against this deadly and crippling infection, these vaccines are still free. And mobile vaccine locations are being utilized.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s website, scdhec.gov/covid19, offers information on where to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

A shot in your arm is our shot at getting past this virus, and closer to living a normal life again. Won’t you be a peach and take the shot?

Rep. JOE H. JEFFERSON

House District 102

Blatt Building

Columbia

Thanks for help

I would like to commend the city of Charleston for one of the fine services it offers.

I recently drove from Murrells Inlet to MUSC for my daily visit with my son, who had undergone open-heart surgery.

I was shocked to find there is no valet parking on weekends. Due to a recent illness I was unable to walk the distance from the parking garage.

In a panic, I spoke with an employee at the check-in desk who sent me to the security guard on duty.

The guard explained that the city has a service to transport people who need help getting from point A to point B.

In my case, two police officers guided me to the parking garage and then drove me to the hospital entrance.

One of the officers even carried two bags into the hospital and up to my son’s room.

At the end of the day, the MUSC guard made another call so I could be taken to my car.

This service was a godsend for me and I would like to thank the officers who came to my aid, as well as all the helpful MUSC employees who made a very stressful situation much less so.

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

What a great service to offer residents and visitors to this beautiful and caring city.

CATHEL WOODWARD

Shorecrest Bay Drive

Murrells Inlet

Children’s needs

I found it very disheartening that the writer of the Thursday letter to the editor “Too many freebies” objected to the support of universal preschool and free meals for public school students.

Programs addressing the needs of all children should be priority one.

These programs should be considered an investment, as well as a moral obligation.

Provision for, and care of, offspring is generally instinctive in the animal kingdom.

As a taxpayer, I am happy to support such efforts and find those dollars spent more gratifying than those spent on superfluous things and activities.

Rather than learning entitlement, children can learn through nurturing and attention that they are valued and that caring for one another is what life is all about.

Perhaps this will carry over and be passed over to us aging taxpayers.

JOHN MARTIN

Rose Lane

Summerville

Voting power grab

This year, at least 16 states have enacted measures that would allow the Republican Party greater control over election results.

The most subversive of these provisions would put the power to overturn election results in the hands of state legislatures over elections officials and local voting boards.

States also have moved to curtail mail-in and early voting, drop boxes and poll locations.

Characterized as “election integrity measures,” these laws place the power to overturn election results in the hands of partisan groups.

States should have the right to set election protocols in their state, however, they should not restrict voter access or allow partisans to overturn election results they don’t like.

Congress must act to ensure that our elections remain free and fair.

HEATHER BONEPARTH

Ocean Course Drive

John’s Island