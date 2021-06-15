Letters: Extra tax needed to repair state roads

I drive a Prius (3,000 pounds) and therefore pay an additional biennial tax because I consume less gas.

I get it, and I support it.

Now, state lawmakers are considering an additional tax on electric vehicles.

With that in mind, I want our legislators to also consider charging heavy pickup trucks (7,500-12,000 pounds) for the wear and tear these vehicles have on our roads.

Since I drive fewer than 4,500 miles a year, I assure you my car is not the cause of the sorry state of our roads. Neglect is.

Please spread the “joy” of an extra tax to those who do the most damage.

The gas tax alone is not enough.

V.G. THOMAS

St. Andrews Boulevard

Charleston

Accountablility needed

Kudos to the writer of the June 9 letter “That’s no defense.”

The letter makes a compelling case for accountability for all contributing entities to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. However, misinformation, individual loyalty and political party domination have arguably replaced logic and integrity in today’s United States.

The good news is, based on the November 2020 presidential election results, there are 82 million-plus American voters who agree with the writer.

JAMES WALKER

Club Course Drive

North Charleston

Biden fails on D-Day

After days of reflection on the 77th anniversary of the D-Day landings at Normandy and some research, I learned six former presidents have traveled to France to honor the memory and sacrifices of those who served.

Normandy was the pivotal battle of World War II that not only liberated France and the rest of Europe, but also hastened the end of the war.

Presidents who have visited Normandy were Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden failed to even mention the 77th anniversary of Normandy and the White House did not bother to make a statement on June 6.

Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris both issued tweets and the administration was reportedly represented by a delegation led by Army Col. Kevin Sharp along with three others from the 101st Airborne Division.

As a Navy surface warfare officer who served at sea on six ships, was assigned to four embassies, served on the Joint Chiefs of Staff and studied at the Air War University, I understand something about military history, politics, diplomacy and protocol.

This administration’s failure to honor the memory of those brave souls who “gave the last full measure of devotion” was appalling.

Whether the commander in chief’s snub was thoughtless omission or design doesn’t matter.

All American military veterans, particularly the dwindling number of World War II veterans, know they’re revered every June 6 in Normandy, France.

RITCHIE H. BELSER

Bromwich Drive

Goose Creek

Support job training

Thank you for the Sunday editorial for rightfully praising Gov. Henry McMaster’s use of COVID-related federal funds for education, and specifically much-needed job training opportunities for unemployed citizens.

I appreciate your use of the “give a fish vs. give a fishing pole” adage.

May we also add our policy and funding efforts in support of those who have been historically denied, or had a harder time for, the chance to own their own “dock properties” where fishing is by right.

Charleston is newly dedicated to taking action to support economic empowerment of African American entrepreneurs. One key ingredient is property ownership.

I hope the governor’s administration will help provide the funds needed to support that work.

CAROL JACKSON

Charleston City Council member

Patterson Avenue

Charleston

Magistrate’s treatment

On May 8, Cody T. Mitchell, a municipal judge, was arrested and charged with DUI and driving with an open container.

Six days after he resigned from office, the charges were dismissed and his record was wiped clean with no trace of the infraction in the records.

No one is commenting.

Sound suspicious? It shouldn’t. Mr. Mitchell is a law partner with Republican Jay Lucas, the powerful South Carolina House speaker.

If this was anybody else in the state who didn’t have connections, he would still be facing charges.

Just another example of the “good old boy system” in our great state.

CHARLIE POANDL

Sunstone Court

Charleston