Letters: Enjoy Ravenel Bridge bike, walking path with safety in mind

The Ravenel Bridge over the Cooper River is a great place to exercise and see beautiful views.

Too many people, however, don’t abide by the rules governing the bike and pedestrian path. This situation increases the likelihood of an accident, which could impact how others enjoy this public space.

Do not bring your dogs on the bridge. There is a huge sign at the foot of the bridge that says pets are prohibited.

I have dogs, but the bridge’s bicycle and pedestrian path is no place for them. Plus, a lot of people don’t clean up after their dogs. That’s unfair to all of the path’s users.

Bikers and walkers need to stay in their designated lanes. Bikers need to dismount where indicated and slow down. And walkers need to be respectful of bikers and pay attention.

Parents must keep a close eye on their children. This is not a park with open spaces as there are cars speeding by just steps away.

I have seen too many young children hanging on that low barricade between the path and the road. It may be just a matter of time before a car jumps the curb at the bottom of the bridge at Coleman Boulevard and hits someone.

A barricade of some sort could save a life.

Everyone should be able to enjoy the bridge without fear of stepping in dog waste, being hit by a biker or watching in horror as a child is killed by a car because a parent wasn’t paying attention.

There is room for everyone. We just need to be respectful.

R.D. GOODALE

Mathis Ferry Road

Mount Pleasant

Mace serves well

I conducted a recent test.

I was having an issue with a federal agency and decided to request assistance from my congresswoman and senators.

My goal was to make some headway with the agency and to see what kind of response I would receive from my elected officials.

On the same day I wrote U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace and U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott at their Washington offices.

I included my previous correspondence with the agency.

Within two weeks, I received a call from Rep. Mace’s office. I provided amplifying information and signed the appropriate releases to receive their help.

Within a few days, I received a call from the agency I was having trouble with and was satisfied with its response. A few days later, Mace’s office followed up and closed the loop.

More than a month after my initial complaint, Sen. Graham replied with a form letter directing me to a website with no follow up.

I’m still waiting to hear from Sen. Scott.

I disagree with many of the things Rep. Mace supports, and I have offered her my opinion on many issues. That being said, I gained a new respect for the way she conducts business and serves the people in her district.

Perhaps the entrenched senators could learn a lesson from the freshman congresswoman.

TIMOTHY C. KIEL

Pelzer Drive

Mount Pleasant

Limit moped access

Have state legislators actually driven on South Carolina roads lately?

How can it be safe to have a vehicle with a top speed of about 35 mph on roads with speed limits of 40 mph or more?

If you’re driving the speed limit and come upon a car following a moped going 35 mph, it can be a very dangerous situation.

You may want to pass the car, but you cannot see the moped in front.

As you start to pass, you move to the left only to discover a moped holding up traffic. When you hit your brakes, it causes anyone behind you to hit theirs as well.

Why are mopeds allowed on roads where the speed limit is higher than they can travel?

Let’s change the law to allow mopeds only on secondary roads with speed limits of 35 mph or less.

WILLIAM PERPER

Excalibur Place

North Charleston

Replace holiday

South Carolina lawmakers should remove Confederate Memorial Day (May 10) as an official holiday for state workers and replace it with Juneteenth (June 19).

ART GLAUDE

Tugalo Street

Johns Island