Letters: End gerrymandering voting districts as it endangers voters' right to choose legislator

Our country was founded based on the ideal of a government formed by and for the people.

Gerrymandering takes away the people’s right to choose the representatives we want and need. It allows the political party in power to pick the voters they want and ensure their own reelection.

Gerrymandering destroys the ideal of the sovereignty of the people.

Legislators whose powerful positions are ensured can and do ignore their constituents’ concerns. Instead, they focus on the needs of large donors, which seldom coincide with the needs of the majority of people.

South Carolina is one of 29 states where legislators have the authority to draw voting district lines. It is also here that, despite numerous community petitions and protests, construction of new developments continues.

The environmental impact of overdevelopment is quite evident as wildlife is dislodged, rivers and ponds overflow and roads become dangerously insufficient.

Like the rest of the country, South Carolina has a gun violence problem. Our legislators have responded to this by passing open carry legislation, ignoring the danger this can cause to us and our children.

It also seems little consideration was given to the effect on an economy largely dependent on tourism.

We desperately need an independent, nonpartisan citizens’ commission in charge of redistricting.

We cannot risk another 10 years of flooding, overcrowding and violence because gerrymandering allows legislators to choose voters, and ignores our right to choose our legislators.

FLORENCE BARBA

Viareggio Road

Myrtle Beach

Get your COVID shots

Only about 43% of those eligible in South Carolina are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to DHEC.

This is of concern due to the new delta variant that’s 40% to 60% more contagious than earlier strains, and could potentially cause a surge in infections among those unvaccinated.

Schools will be starting up soon, along with fall sports.

I have struggled to understand the reluctance of some people to get vaccinated.

One stance heard is that the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are not proven safe since they don’t have full FDA approval.

The FDA’s emergency use authorization was scientifically obtained, and they are safe and extremely effective against all the recognized strains of the virus, especially if you are fully vaccinated.

The vaccines work by signaling our cells to produce a protein resembling the viral spike protein. By doing so, our cells produce antibodies that will attack the real virus if the vaccinated person is exposed.

Another reason for not getting vaccinated is that requiring them violates our freedoms.

Practicing your freedom might expose you, your family and friends to serious health issues if infected, including possible hospitalization.

And finally, there is the religion factor, which is the most difficult for me to understand.

Even though freedom of religion is a basic right of all Americans, this reason defies logic and denies science. Perhaps someone could explain the biblical justification for this approach.

The bottom line is that medical experts in South Carolina and across the United States are asking all who are eligible to be fully vaccinated to help guarantee at least a more than 90% immune response to all recognized COVID-19 strains.

JIM PALMER

Warbranch Road

Central

Leadership in action

For the past 15 years, I’ve served as a volunteer for James Island Outreach.

We have a great group of volunteers who help feed many folks and pay monthly bills.

I recently saw James Island Mayor Bill Woolsey and his wife, Kathy, volunteering by mowing grass and cutting loose limbs from trees.

They attend St. James Church on James Island, and I wish all politicians would have such a caring attitude as they have had.

I urge all Americans to pray for our country, including our local and national leaders.

JACK CRANWELL

Pinnacle Lane

Charleston