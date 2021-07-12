Letters: Drainage ditches damage yards in James Island neighborhood

Creek Point subdivision on James Island has never had an issue with flooding. Despite this fact, the city of Charleston has dug massive ditches that have damaged our yards, lowered our property values and damaged the roots of several large trees.

Through many emails and phone calls and speaking at City Council meetings, our neighborhood was successful in getting the digging stopped.

The damage, however, had already been done.

We need Matthew Fountain, the director of stormwater management for the city, to come see what we are dealing with.

Our neighborhood has become an unsafe place for our children and senior citizens. And the beauty of our neighborhood has been destroyed.

The city thought that brochures showing gentle sloping swales were a way to appease us. But ditches that are 3 feet deep will never become those.

Several driveways have been undermined, which will lead to cracking and possible damage to cars.

We have repeatedly appealed to Mayor John Tecklenburg to fix these problems, but we have been told the city has no intentions of putting pipes in our ditches. We should not have to bear the expense of fixing the mess the city made. Many homeowners feel helpless as to where to turn next.

City officials say they hear us, but with all due respect, they are not listening.

DEBORAH RODGERS

Putney Court

Charleston

Thanks, Trident Literacy

We are senior citizens who have come to the United States from another country. At Trident Literacy Association, we have found a place to learn English where we feel comfortable and blessed.

At Trident Literacy, we have found teachers and administrators who motivate us to learn through their patience, sense of caring and compassionate way of teaching.

The teachers take care of us, and we have a sense of peace about being here.

Our teachers are like family to us, and we are grateful for their instruction as well as their emotional support.

At times. we have felt like giving up our class time because of our many other responsibilities, such as health appointments and church work, but when we think about the experiences we have in our English classes, we are encouraged to press on.

At Trident Literacy, different cultures come together in classes, and our wonderful teachers welcome all, offering patience and encouragement.

We love Trident Literacy and recommend it to others in the community.

MARITZA GALLARAGA

GONZALO GALLARAGA

Rivers Avenue

North Charleston

Execute SC inmate

The June 27 commentary by Steve Schonveld questioned whether South Carolina is willing to execute a convicted murderer.

Richard Moore was convicted in 2001 for the 1999 murder of a Spartanburg convenience store clerk.

He’s been sitting on death row for 20 years.

Apparently, there was no question as to his guilt. He entered the store with a gun, intent on robbing it with the implied threat of physical harm to the clerk if he did not comply with Moore’s demands.

The clerk attempted to defend himself and was killed in the process.

Mr. Moore needlessly took the life of an innocent human being and was sentenced to death. After exhausting his constitutionally guaranteed rights of appeal, he is finally in line to have his sentence carried out.

What I find interesting is that the author only mentioned the murder victim in the description of the crime. The victim had a family and friends who must have suffered through this profound loss, yet he is unnamed. Meanwhile, Mr. Moore, according to the author, is remorseful and a changed man. I’m sure he is after 20 years in prison.

Here is my suggestion. If South Carolina officials find a way to execute Mr. Moore, then do it in my name.

KEVIN HILDRETH

Law Lane

Mount Pleasant