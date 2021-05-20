Letters: Debt drives every nation's economic development

I take issue with Veronica de Rugy’s May 16 commentary in which she defines debt as the result of “too much spending.”

That simply isn’t accurate.

Debt, along with a mechanism to retire it, has been and still is a major economic driver of almost every country’s economic development, both in the private and public sectors.

Could people have bought their first home, and perhaps several successive homes, without incurring debt?

Virtually every business, large and small, utilizes debt to modernize, expand production and for a variety of other purposes.

The real challenge for the United States is a massive accumulated need for modernizing infrastructure; providing necessary educational, social, and medical services; and maintaining an appropriate defense structure.

Many conservatives argue that individuals must take most of the responsibility for these things, but every other democracy has determined that the society must do it to remain healthy.

So the real question today is not how we cut government expenditures, but how we provide and pay for the kind of services and infrastructure that we want.

If we want good roads, public transportation, education, police and fire protection, water and sewers, along with a sustainable environment, we must pay for them.

This will require some tax increases with everyone sharing the burden, but with those at the top of the income pyramid required to pay substantially more than they do today.

The sooner we accept that principle, the sooner we can make real progress.

FRITZ SAENGER JR.

Lettered Olive Lane

Mount Pleasant

Find common ground

Ask most hunters, and they will say that a mental health records review and background checks for potential gun owners are the way to go.

Some arguments, such as not wanting to get shot by unstable folks in grocery stores or not wanting another Dylann Roof, are specious.

Equally specious is the argument that voters should not present IDs at polling stations when voting.

To argue minimal ID requirements constitute voter suppression when IDs are often free or of minimal costs is ridiculous.

Some argue our fellow citizens are oppressed if they are expected to display an ID, the same ID that is needed to purchase a phone, obtain a credit card or sign a lease.

It would be great if society could just admit we agree on issues we all agree on.

Urge our lawmakers to quit politicizing issues promoted by some lobbyists. You are better than that.

Look at the commonsense issues among us, things that we ought to agree are reasonable because they are.

To insist that the gun lobby is right to oppose background checks on gun buyers or that voters’ rights advocates are right to oppose an ID requirement is perhaps the right party line.

Both, however, constitute a misrepresentation of logic and an underestimation of our electorate.

DAVE EUBANKS

Powhatan Drive

Sumter

Taking oath to US

Millions of people, myself included, have taken a oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States.

Whether they were in the military, law enforcement or elected officials, the oath included all parts of the Constitution, including the Bill of Rights.

Unfortunately, many are violating their oath by ignoring our personal freedoms. Without freedom, we are living in tyranny.

In my lifetime I have seen tyranny (such as socialism, communism) up close.

Some people apparently are in favor of that. But I, for one, will never accept that. I will always keep my oath.

JIM ROWAN

Coopers Hawk Drive

Hanahan

Share excess vaccine

When those around us are at risk, our faith reminds us to look out for one another, especially the least among us.

As America and the world grapple with the devastating impact of the coronavirus, we must resist the temptation to turn inward.

The world is facing a vaccine access crisis. While wealthy countries continue ramping up vaccinations, less than 0.4% of COVID-19 vaccines globally have been administered to people in low-income countries. The U.S. alone has secured more than 550 million excess doses.

In order to reach global herd immunity and defeat this horrific virus, we must get vaccines to people all over the world.

As a nurse, I have spent time on medical mission trips helping the world’s most vulnerable. We have the resources to ensure every single American who wants a vaccination can get one as well as help our global neighbors.

Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott and Rep. Nancy Mace should urge President Joe Biden to share America’s excess doses equitably.

If the COVID-19 vaccine isn’t everywhere, this pandemic isn’t going anywhere.

LISA BRYANT

Holmgren Street

Mount Pleasant