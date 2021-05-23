Letters: Crab Bank restoration project compromise a victory for all involved

It has been several years since the Army Corps of Engineers announced a partnership with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to restore the Crab Bank shorebird estuary.

The plan proposed to deposit 660,000 cubic yards of spoil material over the north end of what remained of Crab Bank.

This plan raised red flags with the town of Mount Pleasant as well as commercial and private interests on Shem Creek.

Many felt that the plan would threaten the mouth of Shem Creek as well as the Hog Island Channel between Patriots Point and the north end of Crab Bank.

It also was feared that a land bridge could form in this channel and pose a threat to the nesting birds from predators.

Fortunately, all these concerns were put to rest in April when the Army Corps of Engineers announced that the location of the project was being moved even farther to the southeast than even the preferred location.

This decision was a win-win-win for all parties interested in this project.

I would like to commend Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie and Town Administrator Eric DeMoura as well as Town Councilman Howard Chapman for working to achieve this outcome.

I also want to commend Town Council for allocating the necessary funds for the engineering and economic impact studies that illustrated the importance of Shem Creek and its continued viability to Mount Pleasant.

And I also commend Lt. Col. Rachel Honderd of the Corps of Engineers for her willingness to find an agreeable compromise for this issue.

Lastly, thanks to Sen. Lindsey Graham and Rep. Nancy Mace for working with the town, the Corps and DNR to bring about a very satisfactory result to this controversial issue.

JIMMY BAGWELL

Chairman

Save Shem Creek Corp.

West Coleman Boulevard

Mount Pleasant

Left-lane drivers

There are different ways to view the recent bill to ticket slow drivers in the left lane.

I’ve heard that if you see a little old lady driving slowly in the left lane and you say, “Bless her heart!” then you are probably a Southerner.

JOSEPH R. COCKRELL

South Battery

Charleston

Road crew ‘rocks’

On May 12 and 13, a Charleston County Public Works road construction crew visited the Melrose subdivision in West Ashley to make a few repairs to the surface of Melrose Drive to take care of several emerging bumps in the road from the growth of underlying tree roots.

I want to thank Drew Simpson and his crew for their work, professionalism and willingness to answer questions that I had about the repairs they were doing since the location was directly adjacent to my house.

I also wish to commend them for their wonderful customer service, as they were very personable and patient, especially when faced with the few grumpy drivers who were completely put off from having to make a detour when driving through the neighborhood.

We should be thankful we have folks like Mr. Simpson and his crew working for the county. I know I am.

RICK DEVOE

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Terrell Street

West Ashley

Address silt issue

The May 12 letter about the good and bad news for Charleston Harbor is on target about what is happening to our harbor, inlets, creeks and marshes in and around Charleston.

I have been a resident of James Island for more than 40 years and have seen firsthand how the silt and sediment have settled in and around creeks and inlets.

During a recent low tide, I attempted to travel Schooner Creek on James Island into Charleston Harbor. I was seaward of Fort Sumter and was amazed at the huge shift in only the past few years.

The entire area between Cummings Point and Fort Sumter is almost impassable at low tide due to the buildup of silt and sand.

Bass Creek on Morris Island, where the legendary Civil War cannon Swamp Angel was located, has been impossible to enter at half tide for years.

Our creeks and inlets are suffering from the never-ending dredging and silt movement from these operations. We must do something soon or we may all have to stay home unless it is high tide.

I call on the leaders in our community to address this concern and not wait too long in solving these issues.

Our commerce is important, but so is our enjoyment of those areas in and around Charleston that we all love so much.

AL HITCHCOCK

Sea Eagle Watch

Charleston

Generous employers

The May 16 edition of The Post and Courier gave me something to think about.

I had just returned from my adult Sunday school class where we studied the “Parable of the Generous Employer” in Chapter 20 of Matthew.

In that parable, at different times throughout the day, jobless people were hired to work in a vineyard.

At the end of the day, those who where hired the last hour were paid as much as those who had worked all day.

Some workers complained that it wasn’t fair.

After reading Post and Courier reporter Emily Williams’ article “SC’s reasoning for stopping federal jobless aid stirs debate” as well as Llewellyn King’s commentary “Where have the restaurant workers gone,” I realized why are we not finding workers to work in the hotels, the bars and the fast-food industry.

If the service industry in our state and others paid a decent wage, there would be no shortage of workers.

Minimum wage or less, usually without health benefits, is not enough.

Does that mean that I might have to pay more when I access these services? Sure, why not?

The parable makes the point that it is up to the employer to pay whatever he or she chooses.

The employer in the parable chose to pay his laborers out of his generosity and abundance. Can anyone do less?

HARTMUT FEGE

Bent Tree Lane

Pawleys Island