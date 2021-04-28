Letters: COVID-19 vaccination leads to reunion with godmother

I recently received the COVID-19 vaccine and was finally able to reunite with my godmother, Susu. We had not seen each other for 18 long months because of her emphysema and then the coronavirus pandemic. Her safety was my top priority, and I would never put her at risk.

In life, there are people who are not related by blood but are considered family. For me, that person is Susu.

After my mother and father passed away in the last few years from a heart attack and pancreatic cancer, respectively, she became my pillar of strength.

Because my father’s prognosis progressed rapidly, my husband, Jason, and I were able to get married at his bedside in the hospital room so that we could all celebrate a happy moment together.

The past year has been largely difficult, but I feel fortunate to have Jason, my health and the opportunity to receive a vaccine for a virus that kept me away from my loved ones.

Because the pharmaceutical companies produced life-saving vaccines, millions of South Carolinians and I have peace of mind.

It’s imperative that lawmakers do not implement policies that risk hurting innovation or limiting patients’ access to treatments.

As a country, we have worked too hard for the progress made to be slowed down now.

While days are tough, I will continue to be the advocate that my parents would want me to be and the voice for those who do not have one so that every person has the opportunity to tightly hug their own Susu again.

EMZEE LUCK

North Enston Avenue

Charleston

I-73’s false hopes

Sunday’s editorial opposing Interstate 73 is correct, as far as it goes.

Overlooked is that virtually all support for I-73 as a new interstate to the beach is based on a flawed 2011 economic impact study by Chmura Economics and Analytics.

It assumed 15.2 million annual visitors to Myrtle Beach would save up to two hours travel time on 42 miles of a new section of I-73 while driving from I-95 to S.C. Highway 22 north of Conway.

This erroneously calculated travel time savings was predicted to encourage so many visits to Myrtle Beach that tourism would increase 7.1%.

This alone would support an additional 18,856 permanent tourism-related jobs producing “an increase in total tourism expenditure by $909.9 million in 2030 dollars.”

Any competent engineer or accountant should have seen the errors in this report, but local politicians, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and South Carolina Department of Transportation commissioners based their support on it, repeating the phrase “29,000 jobs” endlessly.

A later $600,000 study commissioned by DOT to see if I-73 would pay for itself as a toll road showed that not only would it not — raising only $700 million over 40 years — but that less than 10% of drivers coming to Myrtle Beach would come anywhere near I-73 and only 39% of them would pay $5.26 to travel its 42 miles.

After all this time, it is now clear that only property owners in the proposed right of way will benefit by selling their land to DOT, which will then be stuck with the overpriced real estate.

TOM E, STICKLER

Old Ashley Loop

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Pawleys Island

Hunting Is. future

Tim Kana’s April 21 commentary about his vision for Hunting Island was an interesting read.

Mr. Kana contends the park needs investment by the state Legislature to make needed improvements based on the preferences of visitors.

He notes prior closures due to hurricane damage and FEMA’s help to fund post-storm repairs, and the fact this funding was only possible because previous improvements to the beach were engineered by pumping sand on the beach.

Mr. Kana sees an opportunity to improve access to the park if only the state and taxpayers would fund it.

His vision includes raising roadways, digging detention ponds and piping stormwater: In other words, more engineered solutions.

He points out Hunting Island needs and claims this is the vision that people of the state want.

If Mr. Kana doesn’t remember the uproar when the boneyard beach on the island was leveled or consider the challenges all our beaches will face in the coming years, it is no wonder he attempts to make coastal geologist Rob Young’s vision out to be the less viable option.

Maybe Mr. Young is right and we need a new vision for how visitors will experience Hunting Island in the future.

Nature-based solutions are a key path forward as we adapt to coastal challenges ahead.

Our coastline has plenty of engineered beaches with people and property in harm’s way.

FEMA’s funding will go only so far. And, until we get serious about how we adapt our shorelines to climate change, engineered approaches and state and federal dollars must be spent wisely.

SANDRA BUNDY

Macklen Avenue

Murrells Inlet

Health care, justice

A recent article on Earth Day activities quoted Gov. Henry McMaster as saying, “Our future happiness and prosperity depend on three things — our economy, education and our environment — and today, we’re celebrating our environment.”

I would like to add a sentiment that many of us hold dear. True happiness and prosperity also require quality health care for all and social justice.

Planting trees is vitally important to our environment; nurturing equity is crucial to the health of our community.

PRISCILLA QUIRK

Stillwater Drive

Charleston