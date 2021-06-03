Letters: Coast Guard vet’s service in Iwo Jima remembered

While watching the Memorial Day airing of “The Sands of Iwo Jima,” one of Charleston’s own unsung heroes, Lawrence Miller, came to mind.

Larry was a member of the Coast Guard stationed at Navy Pier in Chicago when he was called upon to man a landing craft for the invasion of Iwo Jima.

Because of their small boat expertise, members of the Coast Guard were chosen to skipper the landing craft used in the invasion of these Pacific Islands.

Larry didn’t talk much about his service, but when he did, I found out he participated in at least three other island invasions.

When I married his sister, Alice, he was station manager of WCSC-TV.

He died at a relatively young age in 1980, and the memories of those landings stayed with him.

There has not been a lot said about Coast Guard members who served in that capacity and died transporting troops to the landing areas.

GERALD CALLAHAN

Barmount Drive

Columbia

Omar story important

The determination on the part of Post and Courier reporter Jennifer Berry Hawes and photographer Gavin McIntyre to uncover historical truth in Sunday’s special section, “I am Omar,” about Omar ibn Said, and share their findings with readers is important.

The prioritizing of investigative reporting by The Post and Courier, with the support of local donors, also is in sharp contrast to an unsettling trend by elected officials to shun reality, ignore unethical behavior and to adhere to conspiracy theories and outright lies.

Prioritizing political ambition over supporting the rights and needs of voters, minorities, women and the poor warns of a slow evaporation of democracy in the United States.

The search for truth and the recognition of historical facts must become our priority if we hope to maintain our reputation as a nation of liberty and justice for all.

MARSHA MORELAND

Cherokee Rose Circle

Mount Pleasant

Jobs plan helps disabled

Nearly 850,000 people with disabilities are stuck on waiting lists for services in the United States.

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

People with disabilities and their families have to wait years, some as long as a decade, for the support they need to live in their homes and stay in their communities.

Funded by Medicaid, home and community-based services provide support for independent living, employment, meal preparation, money management as well as health and safety.

People with disabilities who are on waiting lists often must rely on family to fill gaps in services.

For more than 70 years, The Arc of South Carolina in Cayce has fought for independence and inclusion for people with disabilities, but gaining access to a life in the community is out of reach for many.

They and their families need these services to make that happen.

In South Carolina, there are more than 8,000 people with disabilities waiting to receive services.

President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan includes a $400 billion investment in the Medicaid home and community-based services system.

Now it is Congress’ turn to act. We need Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott as well as all of the members of the state House delegation to enact legislation that lives up to this plan and to do more for people with disabilities and their families.

DANNI BLOOM

Dreher Island Road

Chapin

Thanks for concert

As nurses and health care workers who have administered more than 1,600 COVID-19 vaccinations a day since December at the North Charleston Coliseum, we were excited to hear about Darius Rucker, of Hootie and the Blowfish, performing at The Windjammer on June 9 for health care workers.

After volunteering to work the clinic with 8- to 10-hour days, standing, walking, talking to patients, administering vaccinations and monitoring, we are finally closing the clinic Friday.

This drive-thru clinic included instructions for patients to line up on Darius Rucker Boulevard, the street leading into the coliseum. So our thoughts of Hootie and the Blowfish were a daily reminder of how we are lucky to have such a talent in the Lowcountry.

All of us are ready to take a breather and enjoy some awesome music and regroup for our next battle against this disease.

Making a difference is what we do.

We hope the health care workers who volunteered at the Roper drive-thru vaccine clinic at the coliseum will be able to share in the fun.

ROBERTA L. PATRICK

EMS Clinical Manager

Roper St. Francis Hospital

Calhoun Street

Charleston