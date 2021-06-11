Letters: Children’s museum renews focus on growth

The Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry has been a cornerstone for parents of young children in need of healthy, safe and educational play and activities throughout the year.

Our museum has seen more than 2.5 million children from our entire community come through the doors over the past 17 years.

Even with the challenges that COVID-19 has put on our global community, the museum has overcome the challenge faced by institutions across the globe: We established safety and attendance protocols and remained open.

Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry has provided play and summer camp experiences for children in the greater Charleston community without a single major health issue.

This provided a critical asset to Lowcountry families that needed safe, reliable and educational experiences throughout the past year.

We kept our doors open because we believe that providing educational-based play to children is an important and necessary mission.

After years of successfully operating as a nonprofit institution, the museum has emerged from the pandemic in a strong position and with a renewed focus on our vision of growth and expanded learning content.

The museum is developing a plan for full reopening with a new look and new engaging content that has been in place as part of our initial phase of updates.

The Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry has acted as a true partner with the city of Charleston by providing this wonderful facility to the children of the entire community.

We look forward to the city’s support for our continued growth.

MARC MURPHY

Board chairman

Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry

Hester Street

Charleston

Push vaccinations

Why isn’t Gov. Henry McMaster pushing hard to get more people vaccinated?

About 40% of eligible South Carolinians are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At this rate, herd immunity is seven months away.

Thirty-six states surpass South Carolina in moving toward an end to this disease.

Does McMaster feel that politics and money are more important than the health of citizens? Why isn’t he giving people an impetus to get vaccinated as many other states are doing?

Kentucky is spending $1 per person vaccinated by giving them a scratch-off ticket with the potential to win $225,000. That helped Kentucky rank 10 spots better than South Carolina in percentage of people fully vaccinated.

Texas’ Harris County is offering a chance for teens to get $5,000 scholarships.

A number of states and towns are offering incentives, ranging from lottery tickets, scholarship opportunities, gift cards or raffle tickets.

Positive tests continue to be reported and state residents are still dying from the virus. Fewer than before? Yes. But that’s not good enough.

With few mask restrictions, vaccinated or not, there’s almost no impetus for South Carolinians to be vaccinated.

If the state won’t do anything, perhaps Boeing, Google or another major company that benefits from state tax incentives could offer some incentive for their neighbors to be vaccinated.

Hopes and positive thoughts are obviously not enough to move South Carolina up in the ranks of states by percentage of residents fully vaccinated.

We need a push in the right direction.

MARK PALASEK

Stamby Place

Mount Pleasant

Spoleto overviews

What a pleasure to open Sunday’s arts section and discover that critic Maura Hogan will devote her Sunday columns to an overview of the Spoleto Festival USA.

These take me back to the festival’s first years, when critic and cultural omnivore Robert T. Jones contributed regular, high-octane, erudite and entertaining reviews to this newspaper.

A polymath who wielded a lively pen, Jones critiqued individual productions while simultaneously providing context, coherence and overview.

His vivid, trenchant prose became an essential component of the festival itself.

How wonderful that Ms. Hogan will step in and fill this important role.

And how equally wonderful, now that the nightmare of COVID-19 has begun to fade, that the arts are flourishing once again in Charleston, through the myriad, magical productions of both Spoleto Festival USA and its sister festival, Piccolo Spoleto.

BARBARA G.S. HAGERTY

Bedons Alley

Charleston

Jim Booth

With the passing of Jim Booth, Charleston has lost another treasure. Jim’s paintings of our beautiful Lowcountry touched so many.

The late Post and Courier columnist Ken Burger wrote of how people come to Charleston for the beaches but stayed for the marshes.

Jim perfectly captured on canvas the truth of Ken’s words.

Heaven must be even more beautiful now with two such understanding souls as Jim and Ken.

NANCY VICK

Sheldon Road

Charleston