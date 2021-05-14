Letters: Charleston's climate strategies promise care for nature

There is a lot of energy being poured into discussions and strategies to combat the problem of global warming and sea level rise.

The good news is that where there is a problem, there is always a story and the potential for some kind of transformation and achievement to occur.

We have arrived at the threshold of a climate change story here in Charleston.

In an earlier chapter, leaders from the Dutch Dialogues made it clear that our relationship with both nature and each other matters a lot if we are to mitigate our flood hazard risks.

They spoke to why we so naturally and fervently love our beautiful salt marshes.

Their lessons echo the teachings of ecotheologian Thomas James Nash, who has written that real love does not do desperate things, and it does not commit the irrevocable.

In the city of Charleston’s proposed climate action plan, there is a promise of care and reconciliation between Charleston and its beautiful, sustaining salt marshes: “The Lowcountry’s saltwater ecosystems are local assets that need to be protected. In addition to being key carbon sinks, they absorb and filter stormwater making us more resilient to flooding impacts.”

The plan sets as high priority these strategies:

1. Collaborate with regional and state partners to increase preservation and restoration of saltwater ecosystems like our marshes and wetlands.

2. Examine land use policy to make room for existing marshes to migrate, such as adjusting zoning and developing more stringent marsh buffers.

What if this story actually came true?

MERRIE KOESTER

Allgood Road

Charleston

How times change

In 1978, then-Sen. Joe Biden criticized Sen. Hubert Humphrey’s proposed plans for cradle-to-grave, across-the-board government largesse and entitlement.

He pointedly said, “(Humphrey) is not cognizant of the limited, finite ability government has to deal with people’s problems.” This is taken from “Reaganland: America’s Right Turn 1976-1980” by Rick Perlstein.

It does appear the worm has turned.

How many of us have had the gumption to tell our children that they are about to be swallowed and chained to massive, crushing debt and taxes if all that is currently proposed is slammed through?

E. VERNON F. GLENN

Sowell Street

Mount Pleasant

Trump can help

Compared to other advanced countries, the United States is off to a good start toward the goal of herd immunity against COVID-19. But the easy part is over.

A huge percentage of unvaccinated Americans say they are not planning to step forward and get the shot.

Without their cooperation the country cannot reach the goal of defeating the virus, which has taken more American lives than any of our wars.

What can be done?

Former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama have made public statements and/or appearances in support of vaccinations against COVID-19.

The Biden administration is spending billions to promote the message.

Former President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have both been vaccinated but have not actively promoted the importance of immunization for the country.

The Trumps are in a perfect position to make a major contribution in this cause.

Donald Trump has a big influence over his base.

His encouragement could persuade millions to get a shot.

His public statements and appearances in support of vaccinations over the next few weeks could significantly advance the cause.

It would also demonstrate that he sincerely cares about the welfare of the country as a whole.

CARL VOELKER

Deer Point Drive

Johns Island

Bridge memories

A picture in The Post and Courier a couple of months ago of the two old Cooper River bridges triggered a memory from long ago, before the second bridge.

I was a 14-year-old sophomore at Kingstree High School who had just the previous week completed bus driver training. It was May 1962. Mr. Reynolds came on the intercom as we assembled for homeroom and directed me to come to the office. He then told me to drive the school bus out front to the elementary school, pick up the fourth graders and take them to Charleston for their annual field trip.

Yes, sir. The drive along Highway 52 was OK, and we went to the museum (the old one) on Rutledge Avenue and then to Sullivan’s Island for a picnic dinner at Fort Moultrie and the beach. On our return to the city, as we reached the top of the bridge’s first span, a fuel oil tanker truck reached the top of the span coming from town.

I wet my pants when I realized we were going to meet at the bottom. The chaperones and teachers behind me went silent when they saw what was coming toward us.

Our school bus had a 35 mph governor on its engine, and I held the accelerator to the floor. When we passed at the bottom, our mirrors couldn’t have been more than half an inch apart. But they were apart.

I couldn’t wait to get home to change my pants.

I sometimes wonder if the chaperones and teachers did the same.

ALLISON BROWN

Cedar Swamp Road

Kingstree