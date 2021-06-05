Letters: Charleston County's recent payouts are costly

In 2012, then-Reps. Chip Limehouse and Bobby Harrell told Charleston County Council that if it canceled the I-526 extension project, the county would owe the S.C. Department of Transportation about $11.5 million for money already spent on the project.

County Council members Teddie Pryor and Elliott Summey told the public that the county would go bankrupt having to pay out that cancellation money unless the decision to proceed was taken.

About half of that amount was recoverable right-of-way land purchases, the remainder was engineering fees and other expenses. The county would have been out about $5 million to $6 million.

This was not an inconsequential amount, but a minuscule fraction of the hundreds of millions the county then decided to commit to the project.

Fast forward several years and Charleston County has paid out $33 million to extricate itself from the failed Naval Hospital deal as well as $10 million, including $2 million from insurance, in the death of Jamal Sutherland.

Apparently, the county is so well set that there is no problem paying.

What has changed in these past few years where dropping tens of millions of dollars is no big deal?

Is Charleston County so well off that council believes it can just throw huge piles of our money at problems to make them go away?

Do we have any insights into the financial accounting behind these decisions, or are all these aspects only able to be discussed in closed sessions?

Perhaps if there is so much extra cash in the county bank accounts, council needs to consider a tax rollback or rebates, along with tighter oversight of problematic situations that could cause these big payouts.

RICH THOMAS

Betsy Kerrison Parkway

Johns Island

Caslen vs. Biden

University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen has resigned after missteps during his job confirmation process, gaffes and plagiarism charges made while giving the commencement address.

If his name were Joe Biden, instead of resigning, he would have been elected president of the United States.

ELOISE SILLS

Ashley Villa Circle

Charleston

Keep panel nonpartisan

By all accounts, the regulations regarding our election process are in flux.

I am concerned about this because we need the selection of our South Carolina Election Commission members to remain as nonpartisan as possible.

This is the only way we will be able to trust our election results.

South Carolinians can be proud that our electoral process proved to be safe and fair during the most recent election.

And I, for one, want to keep the operation of our elections neutral and nonpartisan.

ELIZABETH “BUZZY” ADAMS

West Branch Avenue

Newry

Confusing route info

I received the South Carolina Hurricane Guide in the Sunday edition of The Post and Courier.

I did notice something unusual: There is no mention of any lane reversals in place for the Lowcountry.

Last year, the governor decided to move the lane reversals past Summerville.

This year, it’s not there, according to the guide.

On the website for the state, hurricanesc.org, it mentions that James Island, and no one else, can get on the reversed lanes at I-526.

On the Charleston County Emergency Preparedness site, users can click on the link for evacuation maps, but it takes you to sctraffic.org, where you can learn about your driving tests and other unrelated topics.

It doesn’t appear that the local and state hurricane preparedness agencies are on the same page.

I would really like to know more details about how to evacuate if and when the time comes.

MICHAEL PORTER

Westside Drive

Charleston

Traffic relief needed

Our state, county and local officials have failed us with the horrendous traffic congestion on both Main and Maybank roads.

How many surveys and public meetings have to happen before something gets done?

Plans are drawn up but nothing happens. There is, however, no problem in approving more building plans from developers.

Another 4,000-plus homes have already been approved, which will add roughly 8,000 vehicles to Johns Island.

If there ever is a call to evacuate the island immediately, forget it. I would rather die in my house than in an endless line of traffic.

Our elected officials must start building the roads and bridges needed to deal with this increase of traffic.

Our officials are letting us down.

ROBERT MILLER

Acorn Drop Lane

Johns Island