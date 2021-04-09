Letters: Charleston County makes right move with EMS funds

Congratulations to Charleston County Council for getting it right in approving $2.86 million in extra funding to buy four ambulances, refurbish two and add 44 full-time positions.

In my 14 years as chief of Charleston County EMS, I always found County Council to be supportive to a point.

Most people don’t mind paying taxes; they just want to know where the money is going.

Whether it’s paid with higher taxes or other sources, there is no doubt that this funding boost will positively affect all lives in our county.

Many never think of EMS because they are not experiencing a serious medical emergency. When they do, people expect quick response with qualified, competent personnel.

We’ve always had tremendous people who work with EMS and this should help with quicker response times.

This doesn’t come without leadership. It is obvious that high-level work has gone into this project.

My personal thanks to Deputy County Administrator Eric Watson, who was an excellent choice to support this organization. He understands EMS like no other before him.

Even as a retired paramedic, I want to ensure that the government in charge of my public safety “gets it.”

Charleston County has done so with this funding increase

We will see miracles happen every day because, as a community, we understand public safety should always be No. 1.

DON LUNDY

Muirfield Parkway

Charleston

Trimmer dangers

An April 4 letter to the editor complained accurately about the “dirty” gasoline-powered blowers and trimmers widely used in many neighborhoods, including mine.

The letter writer is right. These devices emit noxious fumes at many times the rate of automobiles and even most truck engines.

I would point out that these small engines are also extremely noisy. Because they are often carried on the back or shoulder of the user, they will certainly damage the user’s hearing.

I don’t think I have ever seen users wear ear protection while running these machines.

Industrial workers exposed to these noise levels are required to wear ear protection. Why aren’t the same rules applied to yard workers?

Why don’t they use available rechargeable electric devices that do essentially the same job and are quiet?

FRITZ SAENGER JR.

Lettered Olive Lane

Mount Pleasant

Gun analogy wrong

Sen. Lindsey Graham recently expressed his desire to defend his home in Seneca (population 9,000) from marauding gangs with his AR-15. I guess tiny Seneca has a large gang problem.

Perhaps the senator was referring to his home in Washington, D.C.

If that was the case, where was he on Jan. 6 when marauding gangs took over the Capitol building, disrupted the orderly function of government, injured hundreds and led to the deaths of five people, one a federal officer?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2017 more than 38,800 died from gun violence with more than 1,600 of that number being children and teens.

Many of these deaths could be prevented if the national leadership in this country took some very simple steps to keep guns out of the hands of those who would harm themselves or others.

I guess those lives don’t matter much when it comes to grandstanding on gun rights issues.

It seems Sen. Graham would rather stir the pot on visceral issues, drumming up support from his base, than actually doing something to stop gun violence in this country.

TIMOTHY C. KIEL

Pelzer Drive

Mount Pleasant

Stamps a bargain

You have to admit, first-class postage in this country is one of the best deals around.

If you mail a letter Monday that is going to California, it will get there by Thursday.

There’s no telling how many hands or how many machines have touched that letter during the trip. If postage is increased to 75 cents, it would still be a good deal.

Let’s give postal employees some credit and support all they do for this country.

DAVID YOUNT

Cottingham Drive

Mounts Pleasant

Libraries fill need

What would we do without our public libraries?

The Charleston County Public Library has served us well providing book kits put together by Assistant Branch Manager Donna Adams from the Dorchester Road Regional Library.

Our retirement community continued all winter with monthly book discussions.

Otranto Regional has been temporarily closed for renovation, so I found extra help at the Cooper River Public Library with special assistance from its manager several different times.

I recently made copies at the machine with cheerful guidance. I was even given directions to the Hanahan Library.

And, I picked up a list of libraries that were providing tax filing assistance.

One Saturday, I pulled up to Dorchester Regional and the power was out.

That did not stop the busy librarians from checking their smartphones and

helping me with every question.

I even enjoyed several newspapers by a sunny window.

Our residents have been using the clubhouse library all winter.

It is thrilling to know that reading has helped so many through this time of isolation.

Libraries bring the world to us in more ways than I can describe.

MARTHA F. BARKLEY

Shadowcreek Court

Charleston