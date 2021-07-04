Letters: Charleston County Chairman TeddiePryor's actions not worthy of honor

I did a double take while reading Charleston County Councilman Henry Darby’s June 23 commentary suggesting the naming of the new Charleston County Social Services building after Council Chairmen Teddie Pryor.

Actually, 33 million double takes.

County taxpayers paid $33 million after Chairman Pryor’s costly unilateral move regarding the lease with a Charleston Naval Hospital developer.

As part of the process of digging out of that financial hole, there will be a new social services building.

Mr. Darby must have a short memory as he was displeased with the latest deal to sell the Naval Hospital. At the time, he stated, “So, $15 million out of $33 (million)?” referring to the cost of the county’s legal settlement. “That’s $18 million short, but I won’t get into that tonight.”

Let’s not forget Mr. Pryor’s refusal to take responsibility for changing the lease and his response: “Why make a mountain out of a mole hill?”

Most Charleston County taxpayers would agree that $33 million is more of a mountain than a mole hill.

Mr. Pryor’s most recent misstep was trying to secretly pay then-county attorney Joe Dawson a very generous bonus after he quit his job.

When asked about the payment, his comment was that he wasn’t trying to hide anything. Clearly, he was, and it also was revealed that now-Judge Dawson wrote his own bonus agreement.

The information remained hidden until The Post and Courier revealed it and the county and Dawson were forced adjust the terms.

CHARLES DILLARD

Pinelog Lane

Johns Island

Earmark vetoes

I really appreciate Gov. Henry McMaster for taking the time to peruse local projects in the state budget and not just signing the bill.

Unfortunately, the Legislature overrode the $152.5 million in earmarks he vetoed.

Earmarks appeared to be a wish list rather than needed proposals. It’s a shame that some legislators use the process to issue election rewards rather than consider how to spend their constituents’ hard-earned money.

After more than a year of shutdowns, deaths, illnesses, business closures and people losing their jobs, these vetoes were a thoughtful response by the governor.

Some worthwhile projects such as tornado relief, domestic violence and children’s issues were vetoed. But others, including museums, gardens, entertainment and art venues, need to be funded through local funds from people who will get to enjoy them.

Don’t make others pay for something they’ll never get to attend.

It reminds me of when the Sears Christmas catalog would arrive.

Our children were allowed to “dream big” for 10 items each for hints to Santa, but with no guarantee of receipt.

I got peace and quiet and the catalog became dog-eared.

One of them recently commented that he didn’t remember receiving a single thing on his lists, but he was always happy with what he actually got.

South Carolina lawmakers vote how to spend our money.

Every project that requires funding should fly or die on its own merits, not be hidden in something desperately needed.

S.M. SALMON

Runnymede Lane

Summerville

VA service excels

After hearing the bad publicity that Veterans Affairs had been receiving, I was reluctant to apply to become a patient of the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, 53 years after I was discharged.

I was pleasantly surprised how easy it was, with courteous and helpful assistance.

Two hours later, I received a call scheduling an appointment with my assigned primary care physician in the new facility on Rivers Avenue.

Thank you, VA, for such excellent customer service.

STEPHEN BRINKMAN

Pleasant Hill Drive

Charleston