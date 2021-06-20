Letters: Cars, trucks need to slow down on I-526 bridges

+7 Don Holt Bridge crash leaves Charleston deputy seriously injured, tow truck driver missing A Charleston County sheriff's deputy suffered serious injuries and a tow truck driver remains missing after a multi-vehicle crash on the Don Holt Bridge Wednesday morning.

As a recent transplant to Charleston living on Daniel Island, I am astounded by the number of accidents on the Don Holt and Wando bridges.

Granted, there are a lot of tractor-trailers on Interstate 526, but from my observations, it is not these trucks causing the problem.

It is drivers of cars, pickup trucks and people hauling items in trailers without properly securing the load.

The far right lane across the bridges is intended for large, slow-moving trucks, not for speeders who are too impatient to stay in the middle lane and move to the fast lane when appropriate.

The shoulder next to the far right lane is often where a disabled car is parked.

So when a speeding car races to the top of the bridge, it may hit whatever is on the shoulder.

Last July, I was in the eastbound lane of I-526 when a pickup hit a Charleston County deputy and a tow truck driver assisting a disabled car.

The deputy was injured and the tow truck driver was killed.

Tractor-trailers are important to Lowcountry commerce. Occasionally, I see one speeding but not nearly as much as cars and pickup trucks.

Can everyone just slow down and play by the rules? Or are there rules anymore?

Maybe we need another pandemic to slow things down and make folks appreciate life. The first one did not work.

PAMELA BOYNTON

Lucia Street

Daniel Island

Focus on FDA

A Wednesday letter to the editor about Aduhelm, the recently approved treatment for Alzheimer’s, expressed concern over equitable access to the drug for people of color.

It’s still a little too soon, though, to ask your doctor about Aduhelm, the frustrations of Alzheimer’s caregiving notwithstanding.

The Food and Drug Administration’s approval of this new drug was so questionable that two commissioners resigned in response to what they observed to be an unwarranted drug approval.

Multiple news reports say its effectiveness has not been shown to be significantly different from that of a placebo.

In other words, if FDA commissioners had actually been scientific in their deliberations, Aduhelm would not be prescribable.

It seems premature at this point to worry about equitable access for people of color for something that may not be of any medical use to anyone.

Rather, the worry for now should focus on a critical, trusted government agency deferring to pharma lobbying and effectively promoting a drug that, despite a number of studies, has not yet demonstrated effectiveness for the purpose claimed.

Regardless of whether it treats Alzheimer’s, or for that matter ingrown toenails, can there be any doubt that pharma will continue to promote it aggressively?

Our nation is famed for its free-range consumerism, for our impatience to try “the next big thing.”

But it appears Aduhelm is very unlikely to prove itself helpful for families trying to fight their way out of the thicket of Alzheimer’s disease.

PHILIP SNEAD

North Edgewater Drive

Charleston

Make dad’s day

May and June are incredibly busy months for most people.

Along with warmer weather, there are high school and college graduations, weddings, class reunions and a few other special events thrown in between.

One of those special occasions is Father’s Day.

For many, Father’s Day may not be as special as attending a child’s graduation service or seeing him or her marry that special person.

But it is always a good idea to step back and realize that none of the things mentioned here would have been possible without a mother or father.

I have to admit that when I was younger, I overlooked the importance of Father’s Day.

It was not until my father died that I slowly began to see how he shaped my life. I know that I am not alone. We all may share these same feelings, especially as we grow older.

Today is Father’s Day. It also will be 25 years since my father died.

As I look back, the one thing I miss the most is talking with him and having some sort of connection to the past.

There is nothing like talking to parents or older relatives about experiences they had.

This Father’s Day, make it about more than giving dad another tie.

Instead, visit or spend some quality time with your dad or anyone you consider a father figure.

If nothing else, you will have a real connection to the past.

BRIAN KIZER

McAlhany Road

Reevesville

Hands off, Putin

Numerous media outlets reported that during the recent Geneva Summit, President Joe Biden provided Russian President Vladimir Putin “with a list of critical infrastructure he said should be off limits to cyber attacks.”

I am hoping that the list had one item, center page and in bold type: “Everything is off limits!”

DAVID FISHER

Dunnemann Avenue

Charleston