Letters: Beware flood zones when looking to buy a house on the coast

The premium sale price that houses near or on the water are going for always tickles me. I think they should sell at a discount.

Before checking out any house for sale, I consult the Surging Seas Risk Zone Map on the internet to see how the house survives a 10-foot tidal surge. It’s amazing how many go under water, whether it’s along the Florida, Georgia or South Carolina coast.

Yet people continue to pay the excessive prices. My advice: If you want to see the water, get a boat.

When I was growing up in Savannah 65 years ago, the common advice was to have your home in town, and your shack at the beach.

WILLIAM A. JOHNSON

Serotina Court

Mount Pleasant

Jim Crow revisited?

The 15th amendment to the Constitution, passed in 1870, barred states from depriving citizens of the right to vote based on race. But Southern states enacted Jim Crow laws in which barriers were passed.

These included literacy tests, poll taxes, all-white primaries and intimidation, which were all geared to discourage voting by black citizens.

The 1965 Voting Rights Act outlawed most of the discriminatory practices, but in 2013, the U.S. Supreme Court reversed portions of the act and allowed states to pass laws requiring voter ID, limits to early voting, mail-in voting and more.

Fast-forward to the 2020 election in which then-President Donald Trump claimed that the election was stolen, and that voter fraud was present.

He fostered the opinion that the vote from the predominantly black inner-city precincts in big cities like Atlanta, Detroit, Milwaukee, Phoenix and Philadelphia swung the vote to President Joe Biden. That was enough to cause the respective states’ electoral votes to go to Biden.

Voter fraud and other irregularities were disproved across the country and election officials universally declared the 2020 presidential election the most secure in history.

This fact, however, hasn’t stopped more than 14 states from passing stricter voting laws.

After reading the laws, it seems that restricting the voting rights of African Americans was the actual intent.

JIM PALMER

Warbranch Road

Central

Will’s column on target

Syndicated columnist George Will’s Sunday commentary really struck me as very appropriate.

“The unceasing torrent of political proclamations from people whose politics are not germane to their vocations raises a question. Why do people who have nothing intelligent to say insist on proving this?”

Can anyone think of any actors, comedians, singers or athletes who might embody this sentiment?

ALAN LACY

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Five Iron Circle

Summerville

Correction: The names of the writers of the following two letters to the editor were mistakenly transposed in Sunday’s edition.

Project well done

Hats off to the Beach Company for the great job it did on construction of 310 and 320 Broad St. I drive past the building several times a day and have since construction started.

It is a perfect bookend to the People’s Building at the other end of Broad Street. It looks good, fits well and will be a glowing testament to company founder J.C. Long and his family for a long time.

The only real negative is what the Beach Company had to endure to get plans approved and deal with a vocal minority of neighborhood residents who opposed the project.

There was no merit to the opposition of the marvelous addition. The right result was approved, as evidenced by the final product, and the Beach Company should be commended for carrying through with its plan.

The structure and design are a win-win for all of Charleston.

CHARLES THOMPSON JR.

Riverdale Drive

Charleston

Not a job for county

A May 20 commentary by Adam J. Shoemaker regarding affordable housing left me puzzled.

The writer mentioned two reports, one in 2014 and another in 2019, and a tool used in other communities, the affordable housing trust fund.

He also mentioned that there is a long list of groups in the Charleston area that support the use of this tool.

What puzzled me is that he seems to think that only Charleston County Council can establish and fund the affordable housing trust fund.

There is little support in the community to give Charleston County Council a blank check. Council has already cost county taxpayers millions with its lack of real estate knowledge, more precisely the Naval Hospital ordeal. And the council lacks transparency.

More importantly, after so many years, why haven’t the large number of groups that support the trust fund created it along with a list of projects that can be funded? The trust fund sounds like a great idea, but ideas are easy; execution is everything.

This is not a job for Charleston County Council.

CHARLES DILLARD

Pinelog Lane

Johns Island