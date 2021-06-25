Letters: Beach access traffic havoc needs action

Recent legislation signed into law by Gov. Henry McMaster that prohibits municipalities from changing parking access on state roads without approval has made clear to all barrier islands, and particularly the Isle of Palms, that island residents are only the custodians of the beaches.

Custodian has multiple meanings: One is the guardian and the other is the person who cleans up the facility. The clear message is that the state Transportation Department will dictate the rules and IOP residents will push the broom and take out the trash, literally.

Traffic leaving the beach has become increasingly bad and recently has reached troublesome and dangerous proportions practically every day of the week.

The backup on a recent Saturday, which did not involve an accident or other impediment, had cars taking two-plus hours to travel Palm Boulevard to then sit for 45 minutes on the Isle of Palms connector.

As a result, cars started looking for shortcuts, which resulted in dozens of cars speeding through neighborhoods and along Waterway Boulevard.

A call to Isle of Palms police about the situation resulted in being told that there was not enough manpower to address these issues as all officers were full engaged.

The Legislature has spoken, now the state needs to act and respond to the facts on the ground.

It is time to send additional traffic management resources to the barrier islands, as is done in Clemson and Columbia during football Saturdays.

Major intersections should be manned and lane manipulation instituted by some of the myriad law enforcement agencies that seem to be clearly available in the fall.

This would expedite traffic flow, reduce the dangerous behavior of frustrated drivers and allow local police to address concerns other than traffic flow.

If beach access means four hours on the beach and three in traffic, the legislation was a Pyrrhic victory for beach access advocates.

JEFFREY SIMON

Live Oak Drive

Isle of Palms

Pause new plastics

Earth is an odd name for our planet since 71% of it is actually water.

But our oceans get some love in June with World Ocean Month.

There’s one critical way everyone can participate.

Our blue planet is under threat from plastic. An estimated 33 billion pounds of plastic enter the ocean every year.

That’s like dumping two garbage trucks full of plastic into the oceans each minute. Plastic has infiltrated our water, air, bodies and food, including our fruits, vegetables, meat, seafood, salt and packaged foods.

With plastic production set to rise at an alarming rate, this will only get worse.

Recycling is not enough. Only 9% of all plastic waste ever generated has been recycled. We need to stop this crisis at the source.

Government policies are critical in prompting companies to stop producing plastic and shift to sustainable alternatives, such as reusable and refillable product packaging, and they need your support.

The federal Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act would phase out unnecessary single-use plastic, put a pause on new plastics facilities and hold plastic producers accountable for their waste.

Please join me in calling on U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace to support this legislation and safeguard our planet’s future.

SAMANTHA SIEGEL

Southeast senior field representative

Oceana

Lolandra Avenue

Charleston

Act on island needs

For 17 years, our Johns Island business has collected state and county sales taxes from our customers.

Property owners on Johns Island, as well as those on Kiawah and Seabrook islands, have paid their share of taxes too.

So where’s the money? Being used in other parts of the county?

Charleston County has known for years that growth was coming to Johns Island.

Council members approved all the planned unit developments now moving forward with construction.

Were the leaders thinking they would not be developed anytime soon?

There has been no rush to improve infrastructure.

Now, the county has been caught with its pants down.

Action must be taken now.

Action must be taken now.

LESTER FINKELSTEIN

Owner

Island Express Services

Betsy Kerrison Parkway

Johns Island

Use golf carts safely

I live in a beautiful West Ashley subdivision. There are numerous families that use golf carts to travel within the community as well as to go to the grocery store.

Parents and their children should abide by the law when using these carts. Do not drive fast.

Otherwise, a serious accident could happen.

BOB LEWE JR.

Manorwood Lane

Charleston