Letters: Army Corps of Engineers gets new leader

Today, it is my honor and privilege to become the 89th commanding officer of the Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District.

I am very excited about this tour and appreciate the trust and confidence the Army has bestowed upon me to serve South Carolinians for the next two years. I look forward to picking up where Lt. Col. Rachel Honderd left off and continuing to provide vital programs for this state and nation.

The Corps plays a crucial role in the growth and prosperity of South Carolina, which is seen through our work on the Charleston Harbor Post 45 Deepening project, the Charleston Peninsula Coastal Flood Risk Management study, the construction of Crab Bank, coastal resiliency, military construction, disaster response, our regulatory program, plus many others.

I know I have my work cut out for me, but I am committed to the success of South Carolina and the well-being of its citizens.

My team is made up of some of the nation’s best engineers, scientists and leaders.

This year marks the district’s 150th anniversary of service to the state, and just like all those before us, we promise to continue delivering solutions today that will help create a better tomorrow.

I look forward to meeting our many partners across the state who help us solve the nation’s toughest engineering challenges. Please know my door is always open to those we serve.

As someone who loves history, this city is a dream for me. The old homes, the cobblestone streets and all the unique things that make Charleston so charming excite me and my family, and we look forward to calling Charleston home.

I’m anxious to get to know this city and its people.

I’ll do everything in my power to ensure the district continues the great work it has always done, and I will not stop until we achieve our goals.

Lt. Col. ANDREW C. JOHANNES

Commander and district engineer

Army Corps of Engineers

Charleston District

Hagood Avenue

Charleston

Afghanistan’s future

We are finally pulling U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

Our nations don’t share much in common other than the U.S. buys its crude oil.

The treatment of women, religious differences and cultural beliefs are miles apart.

It is time for Afghans to decide if democracy or tyranny is their road to well-being.

But judging by the past 30-plus years, they will need a lot of help from God.

ROBERT LANE

Knottingham Drive

Goose Creek

Term limits plan

John V. Crangle wrote a very well-thought-out commentary Tuesday on the need for South Carolina legislators to have term limits.

He cites numerous examples showing why term limits should be implemented.

Sadly, however, very few, if any, sitting lawmakers are going to support efforts to limit their own tenure.

So here is a proposed solution: Pass term limits, but make them apply only to future legislators, not those currently serving.

While this fails to address the problem as quickly as it should be addressed, at least it will weed out the really old-timers eventually.

Better late than never.

RON WEST

Surrey Avenue

Summerville

Stay to seek change

A Tuesday letter said people who disagree with aspects of our nation should leave. In fact, it is our responsibility as free Americans to use our voices for change.

We do not leave our beloved country and turn our back on our fellow countrymen when we feel there is injustice for some.

The three citizens accused of showing a “lack of respect” love our nation and proudly serve it in many ways.

We are fortunate to be free to stand up or kneel and speak against injustice and use our voice to encourage needed change.

Leave our country? No.

But indicate we are against injustice? Yes.

SHEILA GLAUDE

Tugalo Street

Johns Island