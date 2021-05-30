Letters: Are American engineers behind UFO sightings?

Navy F-18 pilots have reported unexplained sightings that some believe could be extraterrestrial.

It is worth noting that powered flight did not occur until 1903 when the Wright brothers flew at 30 mph.

Fifty-nine years later the YF-12 A, the predecessor to the SR-71, flew at the speed of 2,275 mph.

We are now 59 years from that accomplishment.

The hypersonic SR-72 is scheduled to fly in 2023 at a speed of 13,000 mph.

The UFO sightings have been primarily off the Virginia and California coasts where the Navy does much of its flight testing.

Are the UFOs extraterrestrial? Maybe, but I am putting my money on our aeronautical engineers.

They are working on things we have not yet dreamed of.

DOUGLAS DEVLAMING

Colleton Drive

Charleston

Concert honors vets

I urge all area residents to come to Hampton Park at 3 p.m. Monday for the Memorial Day Concert presented by the Charleston Concert Band as part of Piccolo Spoleto.

The program will honor and remember our servicemen and servicewomen with a program of marches and show tunes.

The concert is free. Bring your chairs or blankets and let’s celebrate America.

BILL PERRY

Gibbes Street

Charleston

Educate all children

At one point, almost every child on the planet was out of school and every parent was left to figure out a new daily reality.

For many, this marked a transition to online or hybrid learning. But for many other children facing poverty, isolation or pushed to the margins, it has meant no school at all.

The education crisis brought on by COVID-19 threatens the historic progress made by communities globally to get millions more children in school.

Urgent action is needed so the education crisis does not become a catastrophe for an entire generation.

As the only international fund of its kind, the Global Partnership for Education marshals global resources for national education plans. Now, the fund and its partners have a five-year plan to support learning for 175 million more children in lower-income countries to help them recover from the pandemic.

The Biden administration must do its part with a $1 billion five-year commitment to the partnership.

At this critical moment in world history, a pledge will show that the U.S. is committed to working hand-in-hand with the global community to ensure all children can achieve their dreams and reach their potential.

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

CATHY OLSEN

Egrets Point Drive

Mount Pleasant

Finding justice

Many of our churches and synagogues have confused social justice with justice.

What’s the difference?

The Bible talks a lot about justice. But, nowhere is it preceded by social. Justice is blind. Social justice is not.

Justice demands that everyone be equal under the law. Social justice demands that everyone be equal: economically, socially and in every other possible way.

Does that mean that there is no compassion when one adheres to justice? No, the Bible is filled with examples of compassion, but here’s a very important concept: Compassion follows justice, it doesn’t precede it.

So why have many Christians and Jews become more concerned with a leftist form of “social justice”?

One reason may be that it’s a lot easier to feign compassion than to hold everyone to a biblical standard.

In the book of Leviticus, it is written, “Do not pervert justice; do not show partiality to the poor or favoritism to the great, but judge your neighbor justly.”

WILBUR WISE

Bohicket Road

Johns Island

Facts on joblessness

Every opportunity they get, many conservatives claim that a “large number” of unemployed people in the United States are getting paid more not to work than to take a low-wage job. I have not seen a single one offer.

There are, however, facts and studies available on this issue, looking at millions of data points.

Preliminary conclusions find no correlation between pre- or post-pandemic wage levels and acceptance of COVID-19 jobless benefits.

Case studies of a sample of participants show that the overwhelming motivations for not returning to work are related to health and safety.

Vulnerable people are not willing to return to jobs that put them at risk.

The benefits afford these people options to take their time and find suitable work at a time and place that is appropriate for them.

The suggestion by some that people who worked hard for a living pre-pandemic have suddenly transformed into lazy, shiftless moochers is untenable and false.

And why are these conservatives not calling out companies that are abusing COVID-19 relief programs?

GARY BROWN

Coker Avenue

Charleston