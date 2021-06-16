Letters: All communities need access to new Alzheimer’s drug

On June 7, the Food and Drug Administration approved aducanumab, sold under the brand name Aduhelm, as a new Alzheimer’s treatment.

The medication is designed to slow cognitive decline in those with mild cognitive impairment and early-stage Alzheimer’s disease.

While this is an awesome breakthrough, we need to better understand who gets the treatment and who does not.

With a price tag of $56,000 annually (averaging $4,667 per month), most of the population will not be able to afford this monthly infusion that is not without controversy on its effectiveness.

Some researchers and scientists question the validity of the positive outcome of the new treatment. Does it really work?

While we are ecstatic about the opportunity for new Alzheimer’s treatments to see the light of day because of this burst of energy with the recent FDA approval, we must be socially responsible in ensuring that all communities will have access to treatments.

African Americans are twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s but least likely to have the financial resources to access treatment, support and care.

Therefore, it is incumbent upon leaders in the Alzheimer’s research community, such as the Alzheimer’s Association, to develop a comprehensive road map as to how treatment will be easily accessible to the communities that need it the most.

Although uncertainty lies ahead, we are most grateful during this Alzheimer’s Awareness Month that we have a sliver of hope that one day we will meet the first survivor of Alzheimer’s disease.

MACIE SMITH

Gerontology social worker

Assembly Street

Columbia

US flag gives hope

During political campaigns, candidates pledge to be unifiers and not dividers.

They usually invoke their personal views of what defines Americans.

Most would agree that the symbol that best represents our imagined collective views is the American flag.

In political ads and public appearances, politicians don flag lapel pins or are photographed with a flag in the background.

But once elected, their preferred hue is seldom red, white and blue.

Acknowledging that our flag has some scars of historical wrongs, most Americans take pride that more often Old Glory symbolized liberation and a beacon of freedom.

Observing this symbol above a municipal or government building gives hope that the promise of unity is really possible.

On the other hand, when the rainbow flag is hoisted atop Charleston City Hall on the anniversary of our great naval victory at Midway during World War II, one wonders how a rainbow flag represents all Americans.

As the son of a World War II veteran, I have lived through and accepted almost as many changes as my father did. The one thing that he shared with me is that the flag still represents the hope and future of liberty and it should never lose its place above all other symbols on government buildings.

ANTHONY JANUSZKIEWICZ

Bears Bluff Road

Wadmalaw Island

Message is lame

We now see how the Democrats plan to keep people from illegally crossing our southern border. Send Vice President Kamala Harris to Guatemala and have her say “do not come.” Brilliant.

I can’t see what could possibly go wrong.

MIKE FREDERICK

Meeting Street

Charleston

VP right on border

Vice President Kamala Harris has drawn criticism for not visiting the U.S. southern border with Mexico and instead choosing to visit Guatemala.

Gov. Henry McMaster made such a chastisement Monday when Harris visited the Upstate. Perhaps McMaster doesn’t realize that when you try to extinguish a fire, you don’t point the extinguisher at the flames and smoke. You point it at the source. One of those sources is Guatemala. Another is El Salvador.

These are two sources of people migrating toward the U.S. while trying to escape what are essentially corrupt and gangster-ridden countries.

Gangs rule or intimidate those who do rule the Central American hideouts from which people, fearing for their lives and the lives of their children, are running.

It’s reasonable that a stern message (or perhaps a promise of aid) from the vice president of the United States may have some useful impact on the corrupt or frightened figureheads of these dangerous lands.

The Biden administration and VP Harris know exactly what’s going on in nations to our south, and they know why.

GEORGE SPAIN III

West Hudson Avenue

Folly Beach

Mask rule welcome

We would like to thank Mayor Will Haynie for keeping Mount Pleasant safe during the pandemic with his mask-wearing mandate.

We are sure it protected many from getting COVID-19 and suffering hospitalization or even death. And the hospitals, doctors, nurses and staff likely felt the same way.

We urge those who have not received the COVID-19 vaccination to get the vaccine and protect their family and all those they come in contact with.

JULIE GAUTREAUX

WILSON GAUTREAUX

Rice Field Cove

Mount Pleasant