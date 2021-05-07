Letters: All are winners in solar rate plan compromise

In March, I wrote a letter to the editor stating that if Dominion’s proposed rates were approved, residential solar would no longer make sense in South Carolina.

The Public Service Commission ruled on April 28 for a compromise that has positive points for all concerned.

Dominion will collect more money from solar customers. For example, when a solar customer needs energy from Dominion, the cost can be as high as 27 cents per kilowatt hour, which is quite high.

Current solar customers, who have had a great deal for the energy they produce, will now pay a bit more. But it’s still a good deal.

New prospective solar customers can invest in solar and reasonably recover the installation costs.

With investment in solar still being attractive, the state’s solar industry can still be successful.

Dominion made the point that the cost to support solar customers was shifted to nonsolar customers. Now, nonsolar customers will pay less and are winners as well.

And last, but not least, our environment is a winner.

This was a great ruling by the Public Service Commission.

Nobody got exactly what they wanted, but it was a good compromise for all parties.

In the past few years, there have been many disappointments in how our government operates.

In this particular case, the government did a great job. I couldn’t be more proud of how the South Carolina government worked in this case.

MIKE WEISSKOPF

Rebellion Road

Charleston

County unprepared

On April 27, I went to the Charleston County Council meeting at the Lonnie Hamilton Building.

I was there to support my friend William Hamilton, with Best Friends of Lowcountry Transit.

There was an overflow crowd, so we were sent us to the cafeteria to watch the proceedings, which were to begin at 6:30 p.m..

There were about eight of us, several from the Charleston Area Justice Ministry.

The video part of the meeting started shortly after the meeting began, but the audio was not working until after 7.

Two members of the IT department tried in vain to get the sound to work.

Fortunately, some of us had cellphones so we could hear some of the meeting some of the time.

County officials should have known there would likely be an overflow group because of pandemic restrictions.

This was an insult to the concerned citizens who took their time to come out and be a part of local government as well as a sad commentary on the efficiency of said government.

CAROL DOTTERER

Robert E. Lee Boulevard

Charleston

Racial progress

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

The Rev. Joseph A. Darby’s April 29 commentary highlighted his disagreements with Gov. Henry McMaster and Sen. Lindsey Graham about the For the People Act.

Darby’s worldview is informed by his life experiences, as are mine, a southern white Anglo-Saxon Protestant of about the same age.

I can attest that his recitation of race in America since the Civil War through the 1980s is absolutely accurate.

The reverend, however, seems to stop following improvements in race relations since that period.

For instance, he used the word “racist” five times, “Jim Crow” twice and “bigotry” once, each time referring to that earlier period.

The possible exception was the statement, “I’m not calling the senator a racist, but racists in the 1950s and 1960s said similar things.”

If he isn’t calling Graham a racist, why use the word twice with his name in the same sentence?

We are not a systemically racist country. There has been remarkable progress in a short time, as noted in the election and reelection of an African American to the presidency in a country that is 13% African American.

If we have policy disagreements, let’s discuss them without unnecessarily interjecting the wounds of racial history.

MOULTRIE D. PLOWDEN

Wade Hampton Avenue

Walterboro

Bringing together

President Joe Biden always said that he would unite the country. But there’s a tremendous difference between uniting the country and uniting the universe.

TWYLAH MARIE RICKER

Boardman Road

Charleston

Back WIC changes

As many of us celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday, there are South Carolina mothers who are struggling to feed their small children. This is not acceptable.

Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children addresses nutrition and health needs of low-income pregnant and post-partum women as well as infants and children up to age 5. The program hasn’t kept up with the needs of today’s moms and families.

WIC requires in-person shopping, creating an inequitable shopping experience. For moms in rural parts of the state, offering online shopping and delivery choices would provide them with more options for their families.

The program has extremely strict guidelines for what participants can purchase. Rather than empowering parents and reinforcing the truth that they know their child best, S.C. chooses to dictate which size jar of peanut butter is acceptable. Any mom who has shopped with a toddler can attest to the fact that hunting down the approved 18-ounce jar rather than the non-approved 20-ounce jar is not a fun task.

The Child Nutrition Reauthorization is now being discussed in Washington. The reauthorization includes changes to address these inequities and barriers.

I encourage our S.C. lawmakers to support the reauthorization.

HEATHER BLACKWELL

Finnegan Lane

West Columbia