Letters: Airbnb rental owner having to remit city, county taxes himself

I have a licensed, legal short-term rental on Daniel Island and exclusively list it on Airbnb.

The staff from Airbnb were evasive when I tried to determine if they were collecting accommodation taxes from my guests and remitting them properly to the city of Charleston and Berkeley County.

Since day one, Airbnb has been collecting sales and lodging tax. I eventually determined it was only for the state of South Carolina.

This meant I was on my own to pay 2% each to the city and county.

Airbnb has no mechanism to add these extra taxes to the guest’s bill, so I have to pay the fees each month directly to the city and county.

If the lawsuit filed in April against Airbnb and other similar companies moves forward, the authorities need to make sure of a few things.

First, be sure the accountants remember there are legitimate owners who have paid these taxes directly to the city and county.

While Airbnb should be collecting and remitting, they should not be on the hook for what I have already paid.

Second, I can’t imagine how many hosts on Airbnb are paying zero taxes to the city and county, let alone eschewing the city requirements for a fire inspection, registration of the business and more.

The city and county should seek penalty payments from properties for which they may eventually receive accommodation fees through this lawsuit, but which never became legal short-term rentals.

These taxes fund important tourism efforts, and we all should pay our fair share, whether Airbnb or the owners.

JAY KAREN

Wando View Street

Daniel Island

Tax plan too costly

The Associated Press article published on April 30, “Biden’s corporate tax plan takes aim at income inequality,”demands perspective in at least two fundamental ways.

First, it suggests that U.S. corporations are not being taxed enough by relating that American corporations contributed 30% of our nation’s tax revenues in the early 1950s while they only contribute 7% now.

In the early 1950s, U.S. corporations had virtually no competition in the world due to the destruction in Europe and Japan during World War II. They could be taxed heavily and still thrive.

Today, our companies are subject to competition from almost every point on the globe.

Because American companies were not competitive, President Donald Trump lowered their tax rates and thereby triggered a large growth in jobs. This helped American workers find new or higher-paying employment. Reversing the tax cuts, as President Joe Biden proposes, will cause many workers to lose jobs and become dependent on government. America’s military strength also will decline.

The second point of perspective concerns the suggestion that Biden’s plan will hit the wealthy hardest.

Although the wealthy will lose more money as the value of U.S. companies falls, it will be the less wealthy owners of stock, through 401(k) accounts, pensions and IRAs, who will experience most acutely the loss of their savings.

In sum, Biden’s proposed corporate tax hikes appear to be designed to achieve financial “equity” by destroying wealth and economic opportunity rather than to advance Americans’ common interests.

CHARLES STOCKDALE

Ion Avenue

Sullivan’s Island

No honor in lies

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

When did honor and integrity die? When did lying become acceptable discourse? When did attacking become preferable to debate? When did physical and emotional abuse become normalized?

For all those who propagate the lies spouted and amplified the past five years, know that lying adds stress, which can affect longevity.

If you fear nothing else, consider what your parents might think of this behavior and how you have contributed to the coarseness of our current society with everything from mask rage to racial bias; from attacking strangers on the streets and in stores to running over pedestrians on sidewalks; from screaming on Facebook to screaming at school boards.

And consider how your parents and grandparents would react to witnessing such behavior.

LOIS HESSBERG

Deer Run

Johns Island

‘Ink-stained’ mom

Along with the May reminders to think about Mom, I get a daily reminder on my doorstep in the form of three newspapers. I still read physical newspapers, and I always will.

My mom called herself an “ink-stained wretch.” While some apply the term only to newspaper writers, Mom was literally ink-stained from working at newspapers.

She never ran the presses but she did everything else, from ad sales to prepress to being a managing editor.

Ink was in her blood — and on her clothes and in her hair. Ink was on her children because the newspapers she brought home every night went straight from press to employee paper bins to her car, and into our waiting hands. Mom didn’t need to read it. She already knew every column inch.

We learned from Mom’s side of phone conversations, including terms like “double-truck” and the dynamics of ad and news budgets.

We knew every edition’s bedtime. We learned the critical importance of correctly spelling the names of local student-athletes.

We learned to trust but verify wire service stories that would run under “our” banner.

We learned the cruelty — and the beauty — of word limits.

Now when I read a newspaper, I evaluate headlines and ad placement the way Mom did. Three generations of my family can fold newspaper hats.

I don’t think there was ever a happier newspaper professional. Mom was ink-stained, for sure, but she was anything but a wretch.

CHRISTOPHER JONES

Ivy Green Way

Charleston

80 Ashley message

To the residents near 80 Ashley who are against the saving of a landmark, I say be careful of what you wish for.

It could very easily become an apartment full of college students. Look a few blocks away to see how Burbage’s Self-Service Grocery on Broad Street fits in so well.

JOHN MILES

Markfield Drive

Charleston