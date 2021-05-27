Letters: A mother’s education has great impact on future generations

I thank the writer who penned the May 22 letter about sisters reminiscing about the impact their mother had on their education.

They credit their mother with making sure they had options and could break the cycle of poverty.

“Momma would absolutely not let Daddy pull us girls out of school to be just farm labor,” said one of the women was quoted as saying.

The impact of mothers on their children’s education cannot be overstated. The National Institutes of Health determined that “a mother’s reading skill is the greatest determinant of her children’s future academic success, outweighing other factors, such as neighborhood and family income.”

Research further confirms that when women increase their skills, they increase their income. When they increase their income, they use their new earnings to improve their education, health and nutrition and that of their families.

They become better able to read to their young children and help them with their schoolwork. They teach their children that education is important.

Trident Literacy witnesses this transformation every day. Fifty-six percent of our students are women trying to make a better life for themselves and their children. They juggle work, school and child care, and work hard to overcome every barrier that might get in their way. They are determined to succeed and break the cycle of poverty.

To volunteer or donate, visit www.tridentlit.org.

EILEEN CHEPENIK

Executive Director

Trident Literacy Association

Rivers Avenue

North Charleston

Omit tuition time limit

All too often, we hear stories of veterans and their families being treated as second-class citizens by the government that promised to take care of them after they took the oath to defend our nation.

We are fortunate in the Lowcountry to have the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, which, for more than a decade, has been rated in the top 10% of all hospitals for quality of care and customer service.

There is, however, more we must do to support our vets.

Congresswoman Nancy Mace assured us she would do everything within her power to advance legislation that promotes the needs and rights promised veterans. I’m heartened to see that she is carrying through on her promises as a member of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs.

Mace introduced legislation extending the college tuition assistance benefits for families of vets killed or permanently disabled in action. Currently, these families have just 10 years to take advantage of this benefit, which means college tuition assistance would expire for veterans’ preschool-age children before they graduate from high school.

This is one of the only benefit programs with such a time limit. Eliminating the imposed 10-year time limit is vitally needed.

Mace’s bill became part of a larger veterans bill, which is now on the way to the Senate. I urge all Americans to ask their congressional leaders to support extending college tuition assistance benefit for the families of veterans killed or permanently disabled in action.

DAVID SHIMP

Ben Sawyer Boulevard

Mount Pleasant

Climate emergency

Our Lowcountry way of life is in grave danger.

With one exception, South Carolina’s U.S. senators and representatives place their allegiance to the Republican Party over their duty to protect the interests of their constituents.

I recently asked Rep. Nancy Mace if she would affirm that she would not support a climate change denier for president in 2024. She declined to address the question.

Sen. Lindsay Graham stated his position on Fox News in February: “It’s impossible for this party to move forward without Donald Trump as its leader.”

To support or vote for a climate change denier such as Trump or one of his followers now, in 2022 or 2024 is incompatible with the future survival of Charleston and the Lowcountry.

DAVID STONEY

Venning Street

McClellanville

Support Azerbaijan day

Please consider adopting a proclamation, citation or resolution to celebrate May 28 as the Azerbaijan National Day.

May 28 marks the 102nd anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

As the world’s first predominantly Muslim secular parliamentary democracy, Azerbaijan stretches from the Caucasus mountains in the north to the Araxes river in the south, from the Caspian Sea in the east to the Nakhchivan region in the western end, totaling some 44,000 square miles.

All ethnic and religious groups, including Christians, Jews and Muslims, have sizable representation in its parliament. The country was recognized by other democratic nations, including the U.S., since restoration of its independence in October 1991.

Marking May 28 as the Azerbaijan National Day is very important in our turbulent times, as that date symbolizes not only the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the country but also its long-lasting commitment of the nation.

GUNEL MASTALIYEVA

Mathis Ferry Road

Mount Pleasant