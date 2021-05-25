Letters: 911 system failure needs to have backup system

As a former information systems auditor, I find it hard to believe a critical system such as the Charleston area’s 911 system can be designed with a single point of failure like Thursday’s cut fiber cable that disrupted the systems in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties.

There are always going to be issues with someone digging where they shouldn’t.

Why not have a backup system with a multipath, multivendor data communications supplier?

The data center for my company in Richmond, Virginia, was on a fiber loop system shared with other companies that had two ways for the fiber communications to go, ensuring that the system would continue to work even if there was disruption.

Also, the county needs to have a backup communications provider so information would not be disrupted if one vendor’s system went down.

Yes, it will be more expensive to create and operate a system designed to survive a single-point of failure, but Charleston County spends taxpayers’ money on a lot less desirable projects.

GEORGE STEELE

Susan Drive

Charleston

Beach bus great idea

What a wonderful decision for CARTA, Mount Pleasant and the Isle of Palms to fund free weekend bus service from Mount Pleasant to the Isle of Palms starting May 29.

I hope it will be well advertised.

PAUL FLAHERTY

Atlantic Avenue

Sullivan’s Island

Beliefs are diverse

As a member of South Carolina’s thriving interfaith community, I feel prompted to respond to May 18 remarks by Sen. Josh Kimbrell, R-Boiling Springs, about Columbia’s proposed ban on conversion therapy on minors.

In a television interview, Sen. Kimbrell stated, “There are people of faith and there are people who have traditional views of the notion there’s two genders ... and have traditional views even of human sexuality.”

Sen. Kimbrell is entitled to his opinion, but he does not speak for all people of faith in South Carolina.

If interfaith work has taught me anything, it’s that religious, spiritual and secular people across our state have varying opinions.

Yes, there is much we agree on. But there are many places, too, where we disagree.

Gender and sexuality are areas where there are many views within and among the many traditions of faith and belief in South Carolina.

Censorship is not the only way to silence religious voices. When one person claims to speak for everyone, there is another kind of silencing going on. As someone who shares Sen. Kimbrell’s commitment to religious freedom in South Carolina, I urge our leaders — be they in elected office or media outlets — to recognize the diversity of beliefs and opinions in our state.

SARAH KURLOWICH

Vice chairwoman

Interfaith Partners of South Carolina

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Marion Street

Columbia

Architecture’s challenge

The city of Charleston may receive a few complaints from time to time: too hot in the summer, too much traffic and too much lopsided leadership.

However, the age of the buildings and the quality of architecture should never be challenged, particularly in the area alongside North and South Adger’s Wharf.

This area is confronting a problem at present.

May the effort to resist architectural disruption never change in the Holy City.

JOHN WINTHROP

North Adger’s Wharf

Charleston

Patriots Point director

Congratulations to Rorie Cartier for being selected executive director of the Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum.

Welcome to Charleston.

Why did the museum have to do a nationwide search consisting of about 90 applications to select someone with an extensive background in the management of numerous military museums, a doctorate and who serves on several museum and tourism boards when we have Elliott Summey?

PHIL AMRHEIN

Lakeview Drive

Mount Pleasant

Answer to ‘inflation’

I always enjoy reading the informative and entertaining weekly column by Edward M. Gilbreth, “Line by Line.”

Thursday’s column concerning inflation was intriguing.

I ride my bicycle so I don’t notice fluctuations in gas prices or the supply-and-demand market and panic buying.

I do, however, have a personal perspective on inflation. When I recently rode my bicycle to the gas station to get air in my tire, the price had gone up — for air.

I call that “inflation inflation.” In order to control my inflation costs, I bought an air compressor to compress the air I use to inflate my bicycle tires.

F.X. CLASBY III

Riverside Drive

Charleston