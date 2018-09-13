Just a few weeks ago, the main discussion on television was Omarosa Manigault Newman, her firing and the fact that she had recorded conversations in the White House. Also, we have learned that the president’s so-called closest friends and lawyer were recording conversations of transactions that they were allegedly involved in. Now, we have stories of the famous writer Bob Woodward discussing that he has White House tapes as well.
But the most important allegation of all is that the mental capacity of the president is declining. According to the information we are given, some White House staff are seriously questioning his judgment. I wonder if our military leaders are questioning his leadership.
I know that many of you agree with the president and many of you don’t. It is our duty to ensure that we monitor the activities that are occurring in the White House to make sure that the president’s mental capability is up to task to perform the duties for the American people.
We, as Americans, must realize that it is not the president that made America great but our founding fathers more than 200 years ago who created a Constitution based on the belief that all men are created equal, and that truth, honesty and fairness was a strong foundation that enabled our greatness.
James Muldrow
Woodlands Ridge Road
Columbia