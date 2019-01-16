Vince Graham’s recent op-ed highlighted what he referred to as the shameful exclusionary zoning history in Mount Pleasant. Multifamily housing is plentiful in most urban centers, often commanding the highest sales prices in the area. Yet in Charleston and Mount Pleasant multifamily continues to be viewed as second-class housing, allowing “anybody” to move in.
This attitude is shortsighted and prejudicial. I’On, the development by the Graham family, went a long way toward creating a more diverse neighborhood. Smaller homes were built next to much larger homes, and dozens of auxiliary dwelling units (commonly referred to as FROGs) are available for rent. Housing needs and preferences are forever changing.
Mr. Graham is right that Mount Pleasant and I’On could have benefited from the inclusion of multifamily homes when they were proposed in 1995. And they still could. The I’On Co., the town of Mount Pleasant and the I’On community should work together to rezone the final development phase to permit some multifamily housing as a much needed and integral part of the neighborhood.
Bruce Kinney
Shipyard Road
Mount Pleasant