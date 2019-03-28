“Wow,” I said after hearing the S.C. Youth Wind Symphony perform at Charleston Southern University on March 24.
This was so far from mediocrity it was close to par excellence. This ensemble is made up of about 80 members from public high schools across the state who meet twice each spring to rehearse and perform.
This performance focused on a variety of dance pieces written in the past century. They were well chosen with a sense of fun, almost inviting us to dance. It was difficult, serious music performed at the highest level.
I am sure there are other programs in our public schools that stand out as well, and I would encourage your readers to seek out the positive aspects of our schools.
The band directors and the conductors deserve a lot of credit for this particular program. My hat is off to them. Thank you.
Jan H. O’Loughlin
Marvin Avenue
Charleston