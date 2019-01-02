I would like to thank the fine people who work in the Emergency Medical Service. They are highly trained and needed.
In an effort to fine tune their training, I have a suggestion. When I had a major heart event at 5 a.m. recently, EMS were quick to arrive and take me to the nearest hospital. They asked which hospital and were told Roper. The nearest hospital was Roper St. Francis, west of the Ashley. I live in Tanner Plantation.
At the hospital, I was admitted only to have the attending doctor refuse to treat me because we were told Roper St. Francis does not accept patients having heart problems. My life was hanging by a thread, and I was in the wrong hospital.
Another EMS crew took me to Roper Hospital downtown where I underwent an almost a four-hour operation on my heart. A simple phone call from EMS to the hospital could have avoided going to the wrong hospital.
I just don’t want this situation to happen to anyone else.
Ronald D. Rowland
Hawks Circle
Hanahan