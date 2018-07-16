The local news reported there would be a protest downtown in support of youths who illegally sell handmade palmetto roses. It also stated that Charleston allows the sale of these roses with the proper documentation, which the city makes easy to obtain so youths can make extra money.
The report stated that these youths evaded police for several weeks. When the police finally confronted them, a scuffle resulted. The youths knew what they were doing was illegal, disobeying police and making it hard for officers to do their jobs.
I ask myself, what is there to protest? The police did their job. Get over it. Stop supporting illegal action and let people know they will be held accountable. You are setting a poor example.
We should hold a rally in support of the police. Great job, Charleston law enforcement.
Ed Almers
River Oak Court
Moncks Corner