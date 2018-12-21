Eleven Marines between the ages of 21 and 29 gave their lives recently for our country: Justin Allen, 23; Bret Linley. 29; Matthew Weikart, 29; Justus Bartet, 27; Dave Santos, 21; Jesse Reed, 26; Matthew Johnson, 21; Zachary Fisher, 24; Brandon King, 23; Christopher Goeke, 23; and Sheldon Tate, 27.
The mainstream media, being the right arm of Democrats, did not give this much press. They’re all too consumed with trying to impeach President Donald Trump or getting “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” off the airwaves.
Does it surprise anyone that the Democrats’ first order of business once they take the House will be to go after President Trump’s tax returns? Where are their priorities?
Jack O’Sullivan
Old Brickyard Road
Mount Pleasant