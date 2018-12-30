President Trump appears troubled that only one of his two ideas has resulted in personal gain.
The first, lying about President Obama’s place of birth, helped win him the presidency, and he should be credited for his prescience in knowing there were enough racists that would appeal to. Few believed he was right, but he carried on and was elected.
His other idea, to build a wall, has not fared as well. But its discussion is still underway, and if he raises his level of petulance just a notch or two, he may yet prevail. For him, it is a win-win issue. If he fails to cajole Congress into building a wall by 2020, he can use that rejection as the center of his 2020 re-election campaign.
Despite Rush Limbaugh’s upbraiding, the president’s core base will not notice and deem him brilliant for proposing such an idea. The ignorance of those around him will sweep him into a second term in which, if he is again prevented from building a wall, he can blame Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, and all will be forgiven. In Trumpville, that is winning.
Terry Munson
Greenbriar Avenue
Pawleys Island