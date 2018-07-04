Why is it that the preponderance of I-526 support comes from business leaders and their government lackeys? As Rich Thomas suggests in his June 26 letter — follow the money.
Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce President Bryan Derreberry is the most recent herald to expose his self-interest by arguing that I-526 should be extended because he and other business leaders say so. He claims that it will “improve quality of life ... facilitate economic well being ... improve commute times,” yet offers not one shred of evidence to support his claims.
Opponents have reams of evidence to prove that quality of life, economic well-being and commute times all suffer as a result of the suburban-sprawl type of development and transportation planning he proposes will save the day for sea islanders.
Mr. Derreberry represents the major players in the region’s march toward killing the goose that laid the golden egg. If he and his allies win this fight, and I-526 extension is completed, the only winners will be those with short term connections to its construction and the ugly developments that will follow in its wake. They will take their profits and run away to a quiet haven, leaving the rest of us to deal with longer commute times and degraded quality of life.
Gary Brown
Ruby Drive
Mount Pleasant