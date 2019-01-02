I may be naive or, at 70, senile, but I am not stupid. I thought the U.S. president was every American’s president, not just those who voted for him. But, then again, I have never bought into the 5,500-plus lies and falsehoods (compiled by The Washington Post) Donald Trump has given us over the last two years.
While campaigning, Trump repeatedly said “Mexico would pay” for his wall. Now he wants us to pay for it.
His latest ranting verifies that he doesn’t care about the average wage-earning American. And he has his usual attitude about people who work for the government.
As for those employees on leave without pay: His reasoning is, “ they are Democrats,” so they don’t count. He doesn’t care about anyone but himself.
Naomi Radcliff
Market Street
Charleston