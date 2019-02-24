It is interesting that Dorchester County has so much beauty and the government that is in charge couldn’t care less.
When SCE&G put up those iron poles they put deep ruts in Horseford Road. Did anyone care? SCE&G wasn’t held responsible. Then we have the two failed reactors, and no one went after the executives for the money they received. Only the customers paid because the people in charge didn’t do their job.
As for litter, people are asked to do the work again.
We keep electing the same people who let us down.
We have six or seven sand mines in about a 5-mile radius. Who cares about the roads they are destroying? Oh, I forgot that it’s all about the money. But there’s no money for our roads. We just keep paying and paying for our cars to be repaired.
The EPA and DHEC are a joke around here, as well as the people who govern this beautiful area known as Dorchester.
Cherylee Bowerbank
Country Land
Dorchester