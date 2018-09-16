Some people have called the anonymous op-ed in the New York Times gutless. I don’t think so. I think the article has been very effective, and is a warm-up for Bob Woodward’s book “Fear.”
However, both are just repeats of two books written in the last few months. I don’t see anything new. They both say that Trump is like an egotistical 6-year-old. Even one of the Republican senators has previously likened the White House to a daycare center.
If you were the writer of the op-ed piece, would you want to undergo all the childish name calling and multiple lies of Donald Trump, much less lose your job? And listen to Sen. Lindsey Graham trying to connect the article to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Really Lindsey? You have come off the tracks as well, and are insulting our intelligence. I think you need to take a vacation.
