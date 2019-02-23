Recent letters have decried congresswomen wearing white at the State of the Union address. This was addressed in an article in The Washington Post, which explained it was in part a salute to the gains made by suffragettes and partly to stand out and call attention to the growing number of women in Congress.
Then those who don’t seem to recognize what Social Security is write letters to avow “never socialism.”
We truly are all socialists to some extent.
William Collins
Schooner Bend Avenue
Summerville