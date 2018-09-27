I agree with the author of the Sept. 23 letter about climate change.
The Al Gores of the world used to call it global warming. They now call it climate change and continue to blame humans.
Whatever you want to call it, it was the reason the world came out of the most recent ice age about 10,000 years ago when there were no cars, factories or anything else man-made that was emitting carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.
Funny how no scientists can fully explain how the southern oceans emitted enough carbon dioxide to raise levels in the atmosphere by more than 100 parts per million, creating the current climate that enabled humans to thrive.
God indeed is at the helm.
Jack O’Sullivan
Old Brickyard Road
Mount Pleasant