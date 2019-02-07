Where is integrity?
Recent news articles regarding decisions by the Public Services Commission and Charleston County Council lead me to ask: Where is the integrity?
Let’s start with the PSC. The Jan. 19 Post and Courier editorial, “Too little too late,” was right on target. I attended one of the PSC hearings on the nuclear debacle and the proposed Dominion takeover. There was overwhelming anger directed at the Dominion takeover, surcharges for the abandoned reactor project and rebates for fees collected after the Bechtel report.
In recent decision-making, the PSC has virtually ignored this public input and the more consumer friendly alternative presented by the State Office of Regulatory Staff.
In the past, the agencies seemed to rubber stamp all SCE&G rate hikes even after the Bechtel report was revealed.
“Public” in the name of this commission indicates that it is there to serve the public. I suggest we change its name to the Utility Services Commission (USC). This would work now that the University of South Carolina is changing its abbreviated name to avoid confusion with the West Coast university.
Charleston County Council is a big champion of I-526 expansion, committing part of the recent half-cent sales tax that was approved after a promise it would not be used for this purpose. This bait-and-switch tactic is something we would expect from unscrupulous businesses, not from elected officials charged with serving the public. If you can’t believe a thing they promise, where is their integrity?
Steve Gilbert
Key Court
Charleston