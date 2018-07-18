In light of Donald Trump’s craven, ignorant and unpatriotic performance on the world stage in England and Helsinki, it is time for all Americans, and particularly those voters who handed our national security to this man, to step back and assess where we are as a country.
Donald Trump publicly attacked a sitting British prime minister; attempted to make England’s relations with the EU more difficult; challenged the value of NATO; and then said he could not choose which to believe, U.S. intelligence or Vladimir Putin, as Russia’s role in trying to manipulate our elections.
Why our president continues to defer to Putin is a matter that perhaps Robert Mueller will soon make clear. But what is crystal clear already is that we cannot trust our precious freedoms and our place of leadership in the world to this man.
The entire S.C. congressional delegation must now remember the oath of office they took. This is a defining moment in history. Even Mr. Trump’s own national security advisers are criticizing his dangerous and destabilizing performance. History will remember how Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott behave now, along with all the members of the House. And since Katie Arrington has chosen to run for the 1st Congressional District seat while wrapped in the mantle of Donald Trump, she will have a lot to answer for on the campaign trail.
I have concluded that Trump’s behavior rises to “high crimes and misdemeanors.” Whether you do or not, you must admit that it is time for Congress and the nation to seriously debate this before we become a client state of Russia.
David M. Rubin
Donning Drive
Summerville