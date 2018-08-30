Hanna Raskin’s excellent article on wheelchair accessibility in Charleston restaurants was a welcome topic, but it only scratched the surface.
Having spent a lot of time in a wheelchair and currently walking awkwardly with the aid of titanium parts, low vision issues and one disabled arm, plus being sort of old and weak, makes me a great accessibility subject.
When we lived downtown, I, along with people using a stroller or wheelchair, resorted to the streets, which weren’t smooth either. We’ve seen people lying bloody on the sidewalks after tripping on loose, uneven bricks, abandoned planter spots and that wicked Joe Riley memorial slate. Horse advocates could turn their attention to tripping tourists lying about in any temperature.
When have you seen a large-print menu? In a fast food or bistro-type place, it’s chic to have the menu in tiny slanted hand printing on a chalkboard high on the wall 20-feet behind the counter. Some cities have funds to pay for large-print menus.
Another thoughtless example is Costco. They are provide shopping carts the size and weight of small semis, and anyone with limited use of their arms can’t drive an electric cart either.
Perhaps an advocacy organization could offer free training to businesses for accommodating people with disabilities. It’s not always easy to tell who is deaf or has diminished vision or other challenges.
The saddest scene I witnessed here was an elderly couple trying to push their handicapped adult son in a wheelchair on the worst part of Broad Street in 90-degree-plus heat. I was ashamed of this city, certainly not one of the best in any category, especially if you see what premier destinations like Madrid and Paris offer for the disabled.
Then again, if the city is underwater in a year or two, it’s all a moot point. Why spend the money to fix sidewalks you’ll be boating over?
Mary E. Gallagher
Dandridge Road
Walterboro