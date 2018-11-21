I first experienced grocery home delivery in 1966 while living in Hong Kong. We never visited a grocery store and were not encouraged to by the suppliers. You called in your order by telephone, and it was delivered some time later by our housekeeper (everyone had one).
When we returned to the United States, we were thrilled to be able to shop at a supermarket where we could actually see and touch the items available. Of course, there is a place for home delivery: for home-bound people who can’t easily shop on their own for whatever reason.
Some retailers today seem to be afraid that if they don’t mimic Amazon, they will end up like Sears.
Personally, I feel that quality merchandise, well-presented by good personnel, will prevail over the current fad of home delivery. What’s next, the return of the milk man?
A.D. Heathcock
Palisades Drive
Mount Pleasant