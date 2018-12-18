Picture this: A pregnant teenager is forced by circumstance to marry someone older and from a different area than she. The pair is homeless and living in a car. The girl’s water breaks and they stop so the girl can give birth in the back seat of the car.
This is her first child. Homeless and with no money, they are given a bare bones meal consisting of a pack of nabs, a fruit cup, Vienna sausages, chips and water. “Bag of Love” is a program underwritten by Saint Matthew’s Evangelical Lutheran Church Outreach Center off King Street along Vanderhorst Street.
This is all the city of Charleston — voted the most polite city in the United States, the best climate, the most entertaining, the most fun — could scratch up.
God forbid we find them a place to stay. That would be going over the top, especially at Thanksgiving, especially at Christmas.
The pastor and council of the church believe we would be enabling, not helping, the homeless.
Although we have grants. No. Although we have money. No. Although we have volunteers. No.
The couple did not have a well-known Charleston name. They weren’t staying at the Embassy Suites, worshipping at Citadel Square Baptist Church or Saint Matthew’s Lutheran.
We got rid of the homeless in Marion Square. What’s next? A fence across the peninsula with a gate?
But to end the “Bag of Love” program for the homeless. And, by the way, the program ended Nov. 30.
Merry Christmas.
C.T. Leland
Coming Street
Charleston