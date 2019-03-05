What candidates in both parties are missing in the health care debate is that there are millions of people (like me) who are the sole proprietors of a small business forced into the private marketplace.
Yes, insurance has gone up for everyone, but people like me who pay $2,000 per month with a $12,000 deductible aren’t really insured for anything other than catastrophic situations.
The answer? Any politician who proposes allowing people 55-plus to buy into Medicare will get these millions of votes.
Take the costliest people out of public health care. Let us pay our own way until age 65 and everyone’s costs will come down. Why isn’t this possible?
Rick Hall
Backshore Drive
Mount Pleasant